The independent game team Kautki Cave and the publisher Untold Tales jointly launched the action game “Flame Guardian (tentative translation, formerly known as: Flame Keeper)” in conjunction with the Steam New Product Festival to open a limited-time demo, and the official release of the 20-minute live video.

Keeper of the Flame is an action game with rogue-lite elements in which the player becomes a special kind of coal Ignis with the goal of liberating the world of Orbis from the dark forces. Players must learn to fight, work hard to improve your abilities, adventure in the world and restore the eternal flame.

To restore the eternal fire, players need to search for the remaining energy in the game world and transfer them to the fire camp in each stage, and the collected energy can also be used as their own physical strength. Therefore, players not only have to use up them to light up the campfire, but also maintain the character’s physical strength to explore deeper dungeons. Players need to collect seeds from defeated enemies to learn new skills and complete designated tasks before they can obtain runes to unlock useful passive skills.

The Steam New Product Festival will be launched for a limited time starting today, and the trial version of “Flame Guardian” will be released, and players will be able to download and experience it for free. At the same time, the official released a 20-minute video of the real machine game. The background of the story is narrated through animation, and then the game is actually displayed in the game.

“Flame Guardian” is expected to be on the PC and home console platforms in 2023.