Produced by Amplitude Studios and published by SEGA, the Roguelite strategy action game “Endless Maze (tentative translation, formerly known as: Endless Dungeon)” is scheduled to be launched on May 18 this year. This work has been pre-ordered on Xbox Series X|S, PS5, PS4, PC (Steam/Epic Games Store) platforms, and the official pre-order bonus content is open.

“Endless Maze” is a Roguelite strategy action game that combines dungeon exploration, tower defense and random elements. The story takes place in a mysterious abandoned space station. Players trapped here must build a team and march towards the deepest core together. At the same time, protect the team’s crystal from layers of monster attacks. If the crystal is accidentally lost, the player You will also lose your life. This challenge may seem difficult, but every time you get closer to the goal, players will be able to unlock new weapons and heroes along the way, and gradually uncover the secrets behind the dark magic.

“Endless Labyrinth” will land on the PC, Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PS4 platforms on May 18, and pre-orders are now open; the pre-order and release of the Nintendo Switch version will debut in the future. Players who pre-order the digital version of “Last Wish Edition” of “Endless Labyrinth” on PC and console platforms can play it early 48 hours before release, and have exclusive digital content, including the original soundtrack of Lera Lynn and Arnaud Roy, digital art book, and “Pioneer Elite” styling package and more.

In the pre-order “Day One Edition” physical version of “Endless Labyrinth”, it will come with physical cards, physical and digital albums, character modeling and original soundtrack, etc. For details, please check the official website.