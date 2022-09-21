They are called business angels. In English maybe it sounds a bit better: business angels. But the meaning does not change. They are entrepreneurs, managers, business leaders who decide to invest in other companies. Often startups in their very first steps, but in which they identify good growth potential. In Italy there are about two thousand and every year they invest about a hundred million in innovative start-ups. They do this before they hit the radar of investment funds. Before the big venture capital intervenes. The largest of the associations representing them is the Investors’ Club. It has 295 active members both in Italy and abroad. The Club has been rewarding the best Italian business angel for five years. The one who most distinguished himself in his activity as an investor, both for the amount of sums invested and for his ability to help a startup both financially and with his own skills during the first years of activity.

This year the prize will be awarded by the Club on the stage of the Italian Tech Week. As every year, the jury will be chaired by the business angel awarded during the previous edition. Therefore Antonella Grassigli will be in Turin, who since 2016 has supported the growth of 25 startups, including the one of which she is founder and administrator: the fintech Doorway. Members of the Investors Club from 2010, the year of its foundation, to date, has so far invested 40 million euros in 55 innovative companies. And it has supported startups from the very first steps which then became solid realities of the Italian digital economy. Companies such as Everli, Satispay, D-Orbit, Genetta Science, Newcleo, and Kither Biotech.

The number of investments of the Club members tends to grow year after year. Growth also capable of dodging the winter of investment in innovation that is raging throughout the middle of 2022. In the first six months of the current year, harassed by the rush of inflation and the ongoing war on the Ukrainian front, the Club has invested 10 million euros in ten startups founded by Italian entrepreneurs, registering a growth of 100% compared to the previous year. If investments by large venture capital funds slow down, small investors continue to play their part. On the other hand, many of them are former entrepreneurs who decide to invest part of their capital in other businesses. They know that crises are temporary. And that courage in these times is the key to future success.

Rocchietti:

Carlo Rocchietti is the president of the Investors Club. Turin, 67 years old, he graduated from the Polytechnic of the Piedmontese capital. In 1980 he founded Euphon, a company in the media and television production sector. In 2004, years later, he sold it to a private equity fund. Six years later he founded the Club. The Italian digital economy is still in its infancy. The first bricks must be placed on the ground. The first steps are needed to create an innovation ecosystem. Profiles are needed to help innovative start-ups to grow in a market that has yet to be invented.

Rocchietti, what has changed since then?

The sector has evolved in two directions. We had already noticed the first before Covid: Italian business angels are no longer just former entrepreneurs who are a little older in age who decide to invest in startups after having worked a lifetime and maybe they have sold their company. Today there are many young people, even in their thirties, who have joined our association. It took me 25 years to make my exit. Now it can happen a lot sooner.

And the other evolution?

There is an increasingly strong presence of Italian angel investors also abroad. We are an association born in Turin and very focused on the territory. But in the last two years we have noticed that 30% of our members are from Turin, 40% come from other parts of Italy, and the remaining 30% are Italians abroad. A trend strongly accelerated by the pandemic, when we realized that physical presence is not necessarily necessary to stay close to a company. A call to Zoom is often enough.

Have the companies you invest in changed too?

That depends on the fashions of the moment. Ten years ago we invested in new technologies, today we focus more on fintech or deeptech. For a few months we have no longer heard of cryptocurrencies. What is important is that today there is an ecosystem. In the last ten years that has been created above all.

Ten years is also the time frame that separates us from the entry into force of the law on innovative startups. There were investment incentives. Did this help you?

Absolutely. The tax incentive has helped startup investments. What was in the UK has been copied for 10 years already. There he did well. Here too. There was one very beautiful thing that few have noticed. The non-fallibility of startups. An innovative company is much more at risk of failure than others. Protecting bankruptcy with the arrangement has helped entrepreneurs not carry the stigma of bankruptcy with them.

What are you looking for in the business angel of the year?

Three things. We value his business as an investor. Not so much the amount invested, as the investments made. Then we evaluate the contribution made to the startup, in terms of support for growth, of driving. What a business angel must do. Finally, the success stories, which is a parameter that serves to establish how much and how a startup has grown over time.

What is the value of the prize?

This is not a cash prize. It’s a plaque. The recognition of what has been done and an invitation to continue doing it. The jury is made up of investors and industry experts. We as a club are a group of friends. The association is not for profit and has the main tasks of training the Club’s investors and creating networks and connections. But above all we want to support the world of innovation and business in Italy. If you want, a social goal.