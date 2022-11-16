November 25, Black Friday, is the most important season start date for retail. Black Friday will be followed by Cyber ​​Monday and then Christmas, and again the January sales. This has always been the period in which the greatest sales opportunities for physical and online commerce are concentrated. This year, the uncertainties weighing on the economy, first of all the increase in inflation, move the bar even higher.

But the trade sector cannot hold back, it must react and sharpen its weapons to take advantage of a crucial period for the annual turnover. With the help of the experts of Salesforce, world leader in the offer of technology for the relationship between company and consumers, let’s see the strategies to implement right now. Because the festive season is upon us.

Rule number one: focus on loyalty

Cultivating an already acquired customer is essential. Today’s consumers are very inclined to bind themselves to a few brands, because they are trying to establish a solid and trusting bond. And for this we have to start from the data. It is not enough to have a website that works, it is not enough to activate all possible sales channels, it is crucial to know the behavior of your customers in detail. Because only by correctly interpreting the interactions between them and your touch points will you be able to personalize the shopping experience, making the customer feel unique.

How to do? For example, by rewarding loyal customers. This is supported by one of the conclusions of the fourth edition of the Salesforce Connected Shoppers Report: Millennials and Gen Z appreciate exclusive access to exclusive products and experiences twice as much as Gen X and Baby Boomers.

Here are, therefore, five activities to be developed immediately to encourage loyalty:

Start Black Friday earlier for loyal customers

Give him the shipment

Organize surprise sales

Promote rewards and exclusive offers

Fight with them for sustainability.





Rule number two: centralize the data and interpret it

The consumer cannot have different answers from each team. The voice of the brand must be one: sales, marketing and customer service must share a single platform in which the data arriving from the various sources converge and are processed. Only in this way will you always have a single and coherent answer, regardless of who accepts the question.

The same data, properly interpreted, will help you build a personalized offer for each customer, even in real time. Salesforce’s findings speak for themselves: data-driven companies are 23 times more likely to add new customers and 6.5 times more likely to keep them.

So here are four examples of what you can do if you connect touch points:

Customize site search and product ordering

Propose new coherent products by promoting upselling and crossselling

Create a unique relationship with the consumer

Stimulate a direct dialogue on the shopping experience.

Rule number three: always be ready

Consumers visit your site, search for you on social networks, enter your shop, make their evaluations and then buy. And the retailer must be ready to satisfy the consumer on all touch points. This is especially true during the bidding season, because a broken promise is not a debt, but a lost customer. After waiting minutes in line, online and offline, how frustrating can it be for the consumer to discover that the product they wanted is no longer available? You need to have a clear, always up-to-date and above all unique view of the inventory and a simple and fast order fulfillment.

You need a unified platform that constantly communicates with the logistics and warehouse management applications. Today you can do it, thanks to solutions such as those of Salesforce, capable of “talking” in real time with any application, thanks to the exploitation of the API (Application Programming Interface).

Optimized the back end, it’s the turn of the front end. You have a well-oiled engine behind it, which won’t let the consumer down. But the design of the car also matters. Your shop windows, physical and virtual, will have to go crazy! Headless commerce is a new model that is gaining momentum, along with the platforms that help make it happen, such as Mulesoft, part of Salesforce.

What is headless commerce? It is a way of updating and modifying the front end, without interacting with the back end. Without going into the technical maze of headless commerce platforms, just know that you will be able to update and present your offer in a dynamic way, always anticipating consumers’ wishes of the moment.

Furthermore, in order not to disappoint your customer, remember three other golden rules:

Offer as many payment methods as possible

It facilitates the purchase from smartphone

Experiment with social sales.

Rule number four: look after and assist your customer

In times of shopping spree, helpline phones will be boiling hot, inboxes and chat rooms will explode, before and after purchases. Get ready, because 80% of customers leave a brand (forever) on the third negative experience. Invest in your customer service, especially around the holidays. Prepare your support team to respond calmly and quickly to any doubts or criticisms. And don’t throw away chats, e-mails and phone call recordings, they will help you improve your service and will be the knowledge base of all your customer care to build homogeneous and coherent response models, in every situation. And don’t forget to monitor social conversations!





Rule number five: don’t forget the physical store

In the physical store, the customer has the most immersive experience with your brand and with your product: the care and professionalism of the sales staff must be up to par. Because the shop today is not (only) a place where a purchase is made, but an experiential place, where the customer has the opportunity to get to know and share your identity.

The analogue store is also the place where the customer satisfies his shopping desires, but that’s not all. In the store he will collect the goods ordered online, that’s where he will ask for an exchange, or maybe a try on at home, and if you give it to him he won’t forget it.

You need to be ready to handle these multichannel experiences. You must be fast, punctual and perfect, in any situation. There’s technology for this: digitize your store by equipping salespeople with the best application tools for product and size research, order management and payments. And don’t forget to reward the customer who visits your shop with a gift or an exclusive offer.

Rule number six: don’t forget the suppliers

Do you ever think that, like you, suppliers struggle in these moments of economic difficulty? Don’t you think a shortage in stock will hurt them too? The last thought concerns them: the suppliers. Get them ready for Black Friday and the shopping season by planning their orders and supplies ahead of time. Cultivate a close relationship with your network of suppliers, involve them in sustainability initiatives, which will reward you and them.

Build a winning team with them and a relationship based on technology: together with the best tools you will optimize efforts and reach the only common goal: the satisfaction of customers, consolidated and new.