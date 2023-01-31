Iron Galaxy said a lot of the right things when it launched Rumbleverse last August, so it seems like publisher Epic Games could have another free-to-play success. But in fact, it’s not.

After a few weeks of muttering, Iron Galaxy has confirmed that Rumbleverse will go offline at 4pm GMT / 5pm CET on February 28, and will therefore be unplayable. However, the game is launching with a bang, as players who have spent any money in the game are eligible for refunds. Information on how to do this will be provided at a later date.

The final hurrah didn’t stop there, though. After downloading the latest update for the Rumbleverse today, everyone will get the last battle pass for free, and you’ll get double XP. Not in a bad way, so hats off to Epic and Iron Galaxy for ending it in style.