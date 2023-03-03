Listen to the audio version of the article

Atomic Heart the first work of the Russian development studio Musfish is a matryoshka of surprises. It has perhaps the longest but most beautiful intro sequence in the history of video games. It is a deep immersive sim that will take you into a new dystopia of artificial intelligence, in a Westworld-like Soviet nightmare that you will find it hard to forget. It belongs to a genre, that of the immersive sim, where you don’t just shoot but the choices you make matter more. And most of all it is a synthesis of many good things that have come and gone in the video game industry such as Fallout, Preys and BioShock. It’s not perfect, it has crooked grammar, some game mechanics are poorly explained and there are too many video captions that explain too much. But as a first project it promises not well, very well.

Atomic Heart – Launch Trailer

The usual political premise

Atomic Heart stages a ukronia in which the Soviet Union emerged victorious in the technology race. We are in the 50s and humanity lives in apparent harmony with robots. The obligatory premise is that there is no propaganda of any kind. The game is neither communist although less sympathetic to Putin’s current Russia. Wanting to really look for a message, there is only the not so new criticism of the corruption of power. We are near Philip Dick’s Swastika on the Sun and Asimov’s Cycle of Foundations. There are no counter-readings, even if you want to look for them at all costs.

What we liked.

Artistically it is inspired and courageous. It’s true that you’ll feel like you’re replaying Ken Levine’s Bioshock, and you’ll find numerous points of contact with the aesthetics of the post-apocalyptic worlds of Fallout, but the invitation is to immerse yourself in this immersive sim. Talk to everyone, make decisions, read books and observe what happens. Then yes, there is also to shoot and cast “spells” but that’s not the game. It’s not a shooter but an exploration game. You are warned.

What we didn’t like.

There are technically bugs everywhere. Then you get the feeling that the level design is not well calibrated with the gameplay, ie the acquisition of powers does not translate into changes in combat. But above all the game is a bit too didactic. The Russian developers are not great storytellers in terms of gameplay. The plot consists of interludes and engraved to explain what is happening. In this respect it is a first work. To all effects.