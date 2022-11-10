Listen to the audio version of the article

With 11 November 2022 the Arco della Pace actually enters the Metaverse. In fact, the sale of 7,777 Nft generated by Reasoned Art is underway in a project conducted together with the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage of Milan. The start-up has given birth to Monuverse, a cryptoart project based on NFT that has the ambition of being the virtual home of iconic monuments at an international level. The goal is not the speculative trading of NFT but the creation of an edutainment environment. A share of the transfer of the NFT will also go to the conservation of the cultural heritage.

Physical videomapping with the Ouchhh collective

Last year, for New Year’s Eve, the international collective Ouchhh from Istanbul transformed the Arch into an art installation, projecting colored lights and images generated by artificial intelligence on the walls of the monument in 360 degrees. “Following this experience we have chosen not to limit ourselves to the physical element – explains Giulio Bozzo, CEO of Reasoned Art – We have decided, in agreement with the Superintendency, to digitize, commercialize and tokenize the monument with the work of annexed art “.

The sale of the NFT in agreement with the Superintendency

The founder of the startup and benefit company wants to clear the field immediately with respect to the misunderstanding generated by the events of the Tondo Doni at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence. “Our operation is different. We do not go to sell the digital copy of the monument but we market the NFT of a third work. In other words, a digital work of art that derives from the projection of the Ouchhh collective on the monument of the Arch of Peace which is used as a canvas »explains Bozzo.

The agreement signed with the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage of Milan provides that, with respect to the amount of Nft sales, 12% of gross income will go to the Treasury on the basis of the Code of Cultural Heritage and Landscape (articles 107-108 ). The resources will be allocated to the conservation of the work. “Then, on its own initiative, Reasoned Art will donate 1% of the income from the secondary market directly to the Superintendency of Milan,” adds Bozzo.

The operation and the vision of Monuverse

On 11 November 2022, 7,777 Nft will therefore be sold on OpenSea, the largest Nft platform and interoperable with the major platforms that act as aggregators. Then the secondary market will open with the possibility of selling the NFTs purchased. Meanwhile Bozzo and his team are thinking of other monuments in Italy and around the world. In fact, the intention of the Monuverse business unit is to create a physical installation in a monument to involve more and more people in the physical world. Then turn everything into virtual experiences and metaverses, build a community and sell NFTs. The underlying vision is that of edutainment, or culture education through gamification processes. “We imagine for tomorrow a platform, an ecosystem in which the user can find cultural and landscape assets with avatars of the historical context that can interact through artificial intelligence: for example, I could talk to Napoleon under the Arco della Pace” adds Bozzo.