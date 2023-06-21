The sales exceeded 10 million pieces! “Halalab Luminous Moisturizing Mask” is newly launched

The “Halaken Luminous Moisturizing Mask”, which has been well received on the Internet, has been loved by consumers since its launch in 2020, and its sales have exceeded 10 million pieces*1! Not only can you feel the dryness and dullness improved immediately after applying it, but also make the skin more hydrated and translucent, and it also has a breathable, comfortable and non-sticky feeling of use, which is the secret of the popular word-of-mouth of “Halaken Luminous Moisturizing Mask”. However, Gaken is not complacent with this, and still upholds the brand spirit of “PERFECT X SIMPLE”, and continues to study and improve in the development of essence prescriptions and cloth film innovations. Finally, this summer, the “Karala Luminous Moisturizing Mask” has evolved again! The whole series adds 2 times super hyaluronic acid with the highest concentration*3 in the history of muscle research, and is matched with a newly upgraded superconducting plant fiber cloth membrane. Applying one piece can deeply penetrate the full essence into the bottom layer of the skin, reappearing light, translucency, and moisturization! The whole series of 5 types “extreme hydration, instant hydration, deep whitening, radiance and firming, soothing and repairing”, you can find the most suitable mask solution for all skin problems, and it is a new limited edition in Taiwan!

2 times the combination of super hyaluronic acid, inject full essence into the skin!

Each of the new “Halaken Luminous Moisturizing Mask” contains 2 times super hyaluronic acid*2. Super hyaluronic acid not only doubles the water retention capacity of ordinary hyaluronic acid, but also has fine molecules that can penetrate deep into the skin, increase skin moisture content, soften cuticles, and improve dryness Rough for long-lasting hydration! In addition, the exclusive brand-new upgraded superconducting plant fiber mask cloth is not only lighter, thinner and more breathable, but also has a comprehensive upgrade of comfort on the face, and can absorb more essence at the same time. The cloth mask adopts a three-dimensional cutting design to fit the face tightly and perfectly, and continuously releases more essence to the bottom of the skin. The unique weaving method also makes the cloth film soft and delicate with almost no hairiness, which is not easy to cause itching, and gently cares for every inch of facial skin. Each mask also contains up to 25ml of rich essence, just like applying a whole bottle of essence on the face, the skin instantly regains suppleness and translucency!

Exclusive countermeasures for different skin conditions! In 10 minutes, it blooms with moist and translucent luster!

The 5 brand-new “Halaken Luminous Moisturizing Masks” are tailor-made for various skin problems such as dryness, dehydration, redness, dullness or fine lines. It only takes 10 minutes to inject rich essence instantly, and even plain makeup can have a moist, translucent and radiant glow!

Hadala Light Translucent Extreme Hydrating Mask

The new 2 times super hyaluronic acid is added, combined with 4 different molecular hyaluronic acids “3D hyaluronic acid, adsorbed hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, hyaluronic acid”, and Japanese spirulina essence is added at the same time, it is like forming a 360° all-round long-lasting water-locking net for the skin, which can Effectively locks in moisture and releases moisture continuously, repairs dry and peeling skin, and achieves ultimate moisturization!

Hadala Light Moisturizing Instant Moisturizing Mask

Strictly select 2 times super hyaluronic acid, and add 3 small molecule hyaluronic acid moisturizing essence “hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed mineral hyaluronic acid”. Among them, the “Hydrolyzed Mineral Hyaluronic Acid” exclusively developed by Japan’s ROHTO, the extremely fine molecules can quickly penetrate to enhance hydration, and enjoy the refreshing and supple skin that is instantly hydrated!

Hadala Light Moisturizing Deep Whitening Mask

Dull and sallow skin savior! The new upgrade adds 20 times*2 tranexamic acid, which not only increases the effective whitening ingredients, but also combines with nicotine amide and licorice essence. The triple whitening essence deeply repairs the skin, improves dullness, uneven skin tone, and restores fairness and cleanliness Translucent, exuding pure white luster.

Hadala Light Translucent Radiance Firming Mask

What should I do if the fine lines on my face are so annoying? Strictly select the effective anti-wrinkle ingredient nicotine amide, combined with yeast extract, hydrolyzed collagen, and soybean germ extract, it can improve skin elasticity and restore smoothness and fineness. At the same time, double hyaluronic acid is added to effectively improve dryness, fine lines, roughness and dehydration, and wake up the skin’s swelling and radiance!

Hadala Light Moisturizing Soothing Repair Mask

Carefully selected 5-fold soothing and conditioning essence “provitamin B5, dipotassium glycyrrhizinate, centella asiatica, witch hazel, peppermint essence”, which can effectively repair the skin, strengthen the skin barrier, reduce the stimulation of the external environment to the skin, and improve sensitivity. Weakness, redness, roughness and other problems, let the skin return to its natural and healthy state.

Muscle Research from Centennial Rodun Pharmaceuticals

Haken comes from Japan’s centuries-old Rohto Pharmaceutical Skin Research Institute. It adheres to the concept of “Perfect × Simple” to be extremely perfect and extremely simple, and practices the concept of “no more, no less” in the cosmetic science of ingredients. It has repeatedly researched and tested with strict pharmaceutical standards, and carefully selected mild Treating the active ingredients of the skin, removing unnecessary additives such as spices and pigments, every drop of beauty essence is born for healthy and moist skin, and fundamentally realizes the promise of beautiful skin to consumers.

Hadalabo official website: http://www.hadalabo.com.tw/

*1 The number of shipments of the Karabe Luminous Moisturizing Mask series since its launch in March 2020

*2Compared with the original product

*3Finger muscle research light translucent mask series

The above information is provided by Rohto Pharmaceuticals

