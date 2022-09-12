The new iPhone 14 was officially launched last Thursday, with a total of four new models, the basic ones. 6.1-inch iPhone 14、6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plusand the Pro high-end models 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro、6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.In terms of the appearance difference between the basic model and the high-end model, the most notable is their bangs design. Only the high-end model has a hole-digging design, and it has an interactive dynamic island function. The same design as the iPhone 13 series, and the iPhone 13 price cut continues to be sold on Apple’s official website.Therefore, the same 6.1-inch mobile phone has the same bangs design.Should you buy the iPhone 13 or choose the iPhone 14 Woolen cloth? This content will analyze and compare the specifications, features and prices of the two, and provide you with a reference for those who are still hesitating.

The same 6.1-inch bangs design, how to choose between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14?

Apple has always differentiated between basic models and high-end models, just like last year’s iPhone 13 Pro was equipped with 120Hz ProMotion, movie-level mode to make the difference, and this time the iPhone 14 Pro series has upgraded cameras, as well as interesting The dynamic island function is full of sex, and it also divides the gap between the high-end and basic models. However, if you want to play the high-end models, you need to spend an extra NT$7,000 in your wallet before you can upgrade to the Pro series. Therefore, you can’t use the Pro series. High-specification functions, just want to choose among the basic models, how to choose?

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14 specs comparison

12-megapixel dual-camera system Main camera: ƒ/1.5 aperture

Ultra wide angle: ƒ/2.4 aperture 12-megapixel dual-camera system Main camera: ƒ/1.6 aperture

Ultra wide angle: ƒ/2.4 aperture Satellite “SOS Emergency Service” Video playback time: up to 20 hours

Video Streaming Time: Up to 16 hours

Audio playback time: up to 80 hours Video playback time: up to 19 hours

Video Streaming Time: Up to 15 hours

Audio playback time: up to 75 hours blue、purple,midnight,starlight、red green、pink、blue,midnight,starlight、red

 Camera comparison

Although the main camera of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 13 is the same as 12 million pixels, the iPhone 14 is equipped with a larger photosensitive element and a “high light” that greatly improves the performance of low light sources.light engine” function, the photos taken under low light source can have more detailed photo performance.

In addition, with the new “Action mode” function, which can solve the large shake, movement and vibration during dynamic shooting, so that the video looks smooth.

The front-facing camera of the iPhone 14 has also been upgraded, from the original ƒ/2.2 aperture to ƒ/1.9 aperture, andEquipped with autofocus for the first timeThe function, whether it is a selfie or a FaceTime call, can focus faster in low-light environments.

 Performance comparison

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 use the A15 bionic chip, but the iPhone 14 is equipped with 5 core GPUwhile the iPhone 13 has a 4-core GPU, so the computing power of the iPhone 14 will be smoother when processing images.

In addition, the built-in memory part, the current iPhone 13 has only 4GB, the iPhone 14 Upgrade to 6GB：

iPhone 13：4GB（LPDDR4X） iPhone 14：6GB（LPDDR4X）



 New safety features – “Crash Detection” and “SOS Emergency Service” via satellite

The new iPhone 14 series all have the safety features of “Car Crash Detection” and “SOS Emergency Service” via satellite. It can also automatically make emergency calls when the victim is unconscious or unable to use the iPhone.

In addition, the long-awaited “Satellite SOS Emergency Service” has also been added to the iPhone 14 for the first time as an upgrade function. Users can manually share their location through satellite with the “Find” function when there is no mobile network or Wi-Fi connection. , making users feel safer when hiking or camping in the wild.Although the satellite SOS emergency service is currently only available in the United States and Canada, it is Features the iPhone 13 doesn’t haveand may be available in Taiwan in the near future.

 price comparison

Although the price of the new iPhone 14 series was announced at the press conference, the whole series did not have the rumored price increase in terms of dollar amount. However, in terms of Taiwan dollar amount, the whole series of iPhone 14 isOverall increase of NT$2,000In addition, the iPhone 13 is still on sale at Apple’s official website with a price cut of NT$1,000. Therefore, from a price point of view, the iPhone 14 will be more expensive than the iPhone 13. Expensive NT$3,000。

iPhone 14: From NT$27,900

iPhone 13: From NT$24,900 (This is the amount of the iPhone 13 after the iPhone 14 went on sale)

Summarize

For a long time, we advise on what to choose between the new and the old, usually the same advicebuy new not buy oldadd an extra NT$3,000 to the price to have better RAM, GPU, and unprecedented security features, so if your original phone is the iPhone SE 1, iPhone 6s/6s Plus, and iPhone 6s/6s Plus, which will no longer be supported by iOS 16. iPhone 7/7 Plus, then it is recommended to upgrade directly to the latest model of iPhone 14. There is absolutely no need to think about it. After all, you have to use a mobile phone for 6-7 years.

As for if you originally used the iPhone 11 and 12 models, and the reason for wanting to change the phone is because the iPhone in your hand is already underpowered and broken, then it is also recommended to choose the latest iPhone 14; if you have an iPhone in your hand If the situation is good, the question to consider is,Is the upgrade function this time worth it?You can choose which color to match with which model you like better~

Compared with the iPhone 13, the main upgraded features of the iPhone 14 are as follows:

RAM becomes 6GB GPU is 5 cores The camera function has been slightly improved, and better photo quality can be taken in a low light source environment Selfie lens with auto focus function Slightly improved battery life Added new safety “Crash Detection” and “SOS Emergency Service” via satellite



