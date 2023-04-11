PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

The Samsung Galaxy S23 generation again includes three models: the S23, the S23 Plus and the S23 Ultra. While the S23 is the standard version of the current Samsung flagship, the Ultra is the premium version. The S23, on the other hand, is the perfect compromise between the other two models. Although it doesn’t have the best specs, it’s the best Android smartphone out there.

read too The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the test: is it worth buying the 1400 euro smartphone?

In fact, the S23 Plus is an even better choice than the S23 Ultra. So it offers the same performance at a significantly lower price. The S23 Ultra may have the larger display and a fourth camera lens, but the S23 Plus scores with better everyday usability due to its lower weight and longer battery life. That has our Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus review result. What else came of it?

S23 Plus in the test: The results at a glance

Advantages Disadvantages Very good design for an Android phone Photos of moving subjects are often blurry Pleasant weight despite size Unnecessary pre-installed software Outstanding camera Great job Long battery life

BUY THE SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 PLUS

FROM EUR 1199.00 AT SAMSUNG*

COMPARE PRICE AT IDEALO*

Test: The design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

The design of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is reminiscent of the S22 generation. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

The bigger the cell phone, the heavier it is. This is especially true for smartphones like the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which are real heavyweights. In contrast, the S23 Plus is a bit more balanced. Despite its large 6.6-inch screen, it has a pleasantly light weight. This is due to its slim design, which however does not affect the premium look of the S23 Plus.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a slightly smaller display than the S23 Ultra. Normally we’d prefer the larger screen, but the Ultra’s weight makes it awkward to hold, especially if you’re using it with one hand. This also makes it easier to fall off. The S23 Plus is significantly lighter while its display is large enough.

Apart from that, the S23 Plus stands out for its classic, minimalist design, which we mostly already know from the Samsung Galaxy S22. That means: flat edges and rounded corners. In contrast, the camera module has received a major facelift. The cameras are now individually framed, which looks a bit simpler and more elegant.

The performance of the S23 Plus in the test

The Galaxy S23 Plus features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung Galaxy. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

In the Samsung Galaxy S23 generation, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Samsung Galaxy installed. This is the most powerful Android chip on the market. It has been specially optimized for Samsung’s flagship phone, giving it a small performance boost compared to the traditional Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

The operating system, apps and games run smoothly and quickly. Apps also seem to open faster with the optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 than on other phones with the standard version of the chip. However, it is unlikely that this will also affect the lifespan of the S23.

A shortcoming that affects not only the S23 Plus and other Samsung phones, but also the iPhone the preinstalled bloatware. These are already installed apps and software that should be superfluous for most users. However, these programs can be deleted from the cell phone, which takes time but is reasonable.

This is how the battery of the S23 Plus performs in the test

The battery of the S23 Plus is comparable to the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

According to our Battery Test the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus was still 67 percent charged. That puts it on par with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, below behind the iPhone 14 Plus (73 percent). For the test, we streamed video for two hours and music for one hour while the phone was connected to Bluetooth headphones. In addition, five runs of the Geekbench 5 benchmark app and two runs of the twenty-minute 3D Mark Wild Life Stress Test were carried out.

Should the battery ever run out, the S23 Plus, like the S23 Ultra, can be used with a 45 watt fast charger to be charged. The regular S23, on the other hand, only supports 25 watts. But: The S23 Plus does not come with a charger. So it needs to be purchased separately to use the fast charge feature.

Conclusion on the test: Is it worth buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the best Android smartphone on the market. Antonio Villas-Boas/Insider

Of the three S23 smartphones, the S23 Plus is the best. It is larger than the standard S23, but significantly cheaper and, above all, lighter than the S23 Ultra. So is the S23 Plus the best Android phone on the market. For that reason alone, the purchase is worthwhile.

Big phone fans might still want to consider the Ultra, which is understandable. However, the question arises as to whether the screen, which is only 0.2 inches larger, and the fourth camera justify the surcharge and the weight.

The S23 Plus not only outperforms the other models from the S23 generation, but also other Android smartphones such as the Google Pixel 7 Pro. It owes that to its sleek design, performance, battery and camera. But the S23 Plus is also more expensive than the Pixel. Still, the S23 Plus is the better choice. In addition, the prices for Samsung cell phones usually fall quickly. In this respect, it can be worth waiting for offers and using price alarm functions from comparison portals such as Idealo to save some money.

read too Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy S23: When will the new smartphone become more affordable?

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus

FROM EUR 1199.00 AT SAMSUNG*

COMPARE PRICE AT IDEALO*