The Samsung Galaxy S24 already has a presentation date

The Samsung Galaxy S24 will be presented in the city of San José, United States, at the first Galaxy Unpacked event of the year 2024.

The latest rumors about the presentation date of the Galaxy S24 have ended up being true: a representative of Samsung has confirmed to The Elec that the South Korean firm’s trio of reference smartphones for next year 2024 will be presented on January 17 at an event held in the American city of San José. It will be the first time that Samsung holds an event in this city, one of the most important in the state of California. The Galaxy Unpacked event will be held to introduce the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra, although Samsung may have some surprises in store.

Samsung plans to start sales of the devices as soon as the event ends, as has already happened in previous years. The choice of California to unveil its new flagship phones is no coincidence, as it allows Samsung to highlight its good relationship with Google, which has its headquarters nearby, and to rival the iPhone, as Apple’s headquarters is also located near the city where Samsung has chosen to announce its new phones.

In addition to confirming the presentation date, sources cite that sales of the terminals will begin between January 26 and 30 at a global level. It will be during these dates when buyers who have decided to reserve one of the models will receive them at their homes or can pick them up in stores. The Samsung Galaxy S24 is expected to be a minor update with respect to the current series, with hardly any changes in terms of design, and with the main updates in the processor and photographic section. With this, Samsung aims to sell even more devices than it has already sold in the Galaxy S23 series.