The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra leaks in real images for the first time

Technology

by admin
There are those who have already managed to get a unit of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, and have demonstrated it by publishing real images of the device.

Here is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has somehow reached the hands of someone who has not hesitated for a moment in take a photo of the design of what will be the next flagship smartphone of the South Korean company for next year 2023, and whose presentation is scheduled for January 17 in the American city of San José.

The images reveal the aesthetics of the company’s next flagship smartphone, and serve to make even clearer some details about the phone that have been rumored for a long time, including the use of titanium as a construction material instead of aluminum as the company had been doing until now.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra Can Be Seen in Real Photos… with a Titanium Chassis?

The images, shared on X by an account with a single post, show what appears to be a unit of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in a new silver finish. This unit has a brushed metal chassis reminiscent of the natural titanium model of the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The device can be seen from all angles, including the front and back, where one of the big surprises is in the disappearance of curves on the glass that protects the screen and the back of the phone. With the arrival of each new generation of the Ultra series, the brand has gone reducing the radius of curvature until including an almost flat screen in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and everything seems to indicate that, finally, Samsung has decided to take the step and abandon the curves with this new generation.

We can also see how the device It will have a camera system whose design hardly varies with respect to that of the current generation, with the four individually arranged sensors on the back of the phone. Another detail that draws attention is the panel located on the right edge of the phone which could act as an antenna for the Ultra Wide Band system.

The images do not reveal many more details about the phone. Although on the other hand, at this point We have already been able to collect a lot of information thanks to the different leaks and clues that have emerged over the months. Now, we just have to wait for Samsung to decide to announce it officially.

