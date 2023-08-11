The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is finally available!

In the ever-advancing world of technology, Samsung once again launched an impressive new device – the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. The long-awaited folding smartphone is now finally available and obviously wants to impress with its compact design.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 relies on Samsung’s tried-and-tested folding technology and combines it with state-of-the-art hardware and innovative functions. The compact, foldable design enables a large display to be accommodated in the smallest of spaces. Equipped with a high resolution screenthe device should offer an impressive visual experience – be it surfing the Internet, video streaming or writing texts.

Here’s the official one introductory video of the manufacturer:

The smartphone has a weight of 187 Gramm making it Samsung’s most compact Z Flip to date. The main display of the phone has a size of 6.7 inches – but the big one is particularly good for many testers outdoor display at. It measures whole 3.4 inches and therefore offers enough display area for the most important news and information as well as a selection of different widgets.

Further achievements of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 can be seen under the protective glass: A powerful processor paired with generous storage space, namely 8GB of RAM with either 256 or 512GB storage capacity. The cameras of the device are also impressive, it has one 10 MP front cameraone 12 MP wide-angle cameraone 12 MP ultra-wide camera and up to 10x digital zoom fitted.

The battery is one with 3700 mAh. It promises up to 20 hours of video playback and up to 57 hours of audio playback, making it the longest lasting batterythat Samsung has ever installed in the Z Flip series. The color selection for the smartphone looks like this:

At different dealers:

Mint graphite lavender cream

Exclusive in the Samsung online shop:

The price includes the model 1199 Euro in the version with 256 GB of memory and 1319 Euro in the one with 512 GB of memory. In addition, in the period from August 11 to October 1, 2023 an action – anyone who exchanges an old device for the new Z Flip 5 tradesreceives one Bonus for the purchase. You can find more information about this here.

Those: samsung.com

