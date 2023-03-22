14mm is quite an unusual focal length. This primarily makes sense in astrophotography, but can also be interesting in landscape and street photography.

However, such an ultra wide angle will not be the “primary” camera lens for most of us.

Accordingly, it is such a thing to put X thousands of euros on the table for a Sony FE 14mm 1.8 GM (1400€), for example. There are also cheaper ultra-wide-angle lenses, but these usually do not have an autofocus and are therefore often annoying.

But there is also something in the middle! The SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE is affordable at €499, full format capable and has an autofocus!

Although we only have an aperture of F2.8 compared to the Sony, the SAMYANG only costs 1/3 of the price.

This makes the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE very exciting for many hobby photographers!

But how does it look in practice? Does the lens also offer good quality? Is the autofocus usable? Let’s find out in the test!

Die Samyang AF 14mm 2.8 FE ASP ED UMC im Test

The feel and processing quality of the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE surprised me more than positively. The design of the lens is very simple, but very valuable!

Its housing is made of aluminum and the orange/red ring on the front is of course reminiscent of certain Canon lenses.

The bayonet is also made entirely of metal and looks well made. However, there is no weather seal.

A special feature of the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE is the permanently integrated lens hood. This is very compact and cannot be removed. Matching this, SAMYANG includes a corresponding cover, which covers the front element and the panel.

The lens has no switches or buttons. We only have the usual focus wheel of decent quality.

Test camera

All test images were created on the Sony Alpha 1. This is of course a very rewarding camera, especially when it comes to autofocus.

Good sharpness

I was pleasantly surprised by the image sharpness of the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE! No, this will most likely not be the sharpest lens in your camera fleet, and it certainly isn’t for me! We have an “extreme” focal length and a high price/performance ratio here, so I didn’t expect the sharpness of a Sony 135mm F1.8 GM. We don’t get that either.

Nevertheless, I would classify the sharpness as useful! With an open aperture can be above the level of a KIT lens. The sharpness is decent even at the edges, which is not a matter of course at 14mm. However, the sharpness falls off a good bit in the corners in particular.

At F4 to F5.6, the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE gains a fair bit of image sharpness, which is to be expected.

The bottom line is that we don’t have the sharpest lens, but this is on a more than usable level.

Vignetting

The SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE has medium vignetting when the aperture is open. This is no surprise with a 14mm lens either! The vignetting is not as strong as I would have expected, but is more concentrated in the corners of the image.

With normal daylight shots, this didn’t bother me or even struck me as negative.

Only with astro/star photography does the vignetting become a bit more disturbing and also more difficult to compensate. Especially since simply stopping down is not a good option here either.

Nevertheless, the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE did a solid job with vignetting, especially when we consider the price and, above all, the focal length.

Chromatic aberration, lens flare and other errors

Fortunately, the Samyang AF 14mm 2.8 FE ASP ED UMC produces very clean images. Even when photographing in backlight, I could hardly perceive any or no chromatic aberrations and lens flare is also very subdued or non-existent.

Autofocus, fast but still not that easy

Basically, the autofocus of the SAMYANG 14mm F2.8 FE is not bad at all! On the contrary, the autofocus is very good! This was very accurate in my test for landscape shots and also “middle distance” shots! Even in video mode, the autofocus is pleasingly sovereign!

I suspect this is also simply due to the focal length of 14mm, which makes focusing quite easy in general.

Only things like the eye autofocus are problematic! My Sony Alpha 1 had trouble finding and hitting eyes like I’ve never seen with any lens before.

The eye focus works, but usually it just grabs better and sticks better.

But I suspect this is again a problem with the 14mm focal length, which just distorts a bit, which probably hinders the focus here.

However, this is not a portrait lens anyway and I had 0 problems with the focus on landscapes! The same applies to videos, the focus motor is even quite quiet.

Conclusion

For me, 14mm is a “special focal length”, which I rarely use in everyday life. It will probably be the same for most of you here. The SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE is quite attractive at €499.

And after my test I can sign it like that! The SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE isn’t the sharpest, fastest or greatest lens I own, but it’s on a good level! Pictures I took with the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE were consistently good enough that I was happy with them and could imagine making prints myself.

The image sharpness of the SAMYANG is quite usable with an open aperture and is at, if not slightly above, the level of modern kit lenses. At the latest when you stop down a bit, the sharpness increases significantly and the vignetting also decreases significantly.

The latter is clearly visible in the corners of the picture, but not extreme. This is perfectly fine, especially for landscape shots. In astrophotography, the vignetting bothered me a little more, but this was also acceptable here.

Other image errors, chromatic aberration, etc. did not strike me as negative. The distortion of the image is also okay for a lens with a focal length of 14mm.

The bokeh is nice and evenly soft in itself, but very difficult to achieve in practice at 14mm.

The autofocus surprised me! This is very fast, quiet and precise. My Sony cameras have a bit of trouble with eye recognition and similar games, but I suspect this is more due to the ultra wide angle and not the autofocus system.

I would even almost say the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE has an excellent hit rate. Which, however, is also due to the fact that I primarily take landscape pictures with this one, which will probably also apply to you. Surprisingly, the autofocus even worked well in astrophotography!

All in all, I can really recommend the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE with a clear conscience! Sure, if you’re really serious about astrophotography and have the money, there are better lenses. But if 14mm focal length is not bread and butter for you and you are looking for a good lens with decent quality at a reasonable price, then there is nothing to be said against the SAMYANG AF 14mm F2.8 FE. This offers a consistently decent to good performance!