Since when, after the mobile phone was replaced, the number of lenses on the back gradually increased and became more and more convex. So far, mobile phones that can be placed flat on the table are rarely seen. Recently, Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co., Ltd. applied for a patent called “Camera Module and Terminal Equipment” (application number: CN202221481995.4), which may solve the problem that the mobile phone lens cannot be placed flat due to the bulge.

According to the disclosed structure, this patent redesigns the structure of the existing mobile phone lens module, and successfully reduces the overall height of the module by adding a large number of groove nesting structures.

In theory, Xiaomi can use this set of patents to compress the volume of the module without affecting the imaging effect, and to some extent alleviate or even solve the bulge problem of the rear mirror of the mobile phone.

Xiaomi conquers the infinite continuous optical zoom, and the mobile phone has a better zoom shooting experience

However, the patent published by Xiaomi this time includes a patent related to the infinite zoom of the lens, and the design of more mechanical structures will inevitably affect the overall thickness of the module.

This means that, from the perspective of existing technology, thinner modules and better lens technology can only choose one of the two.