The scene in Stephen King’s new book that AI can never write

In a short essay published by The Atlantic, Stephen King he wrote that he won’t stop the AI ​​from training on his books.

“I wouldn’t do it if I could,” wrote King, “because otherwise I’d be like Canute the Great, who wanted to stop the tide from rising, or like the Luddites who tried to stop the Industrial Revolution by hammering at the steam-powered looms.”

In short, the writer does not seem concerned about the advance of generative AIbased on algorithms (known as LLM) that need massive amounts of testing to try and mimic the creativity of man. With more or less convincing results.

Tutorial Artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning: minimum glossary to understand AI by Francesco Marino 11 February 2023

King himself has serious doubts about the creative abilities of tools like ChatGpt, Bard e Bing. “Computer memory is so large – wrote King – that all my novels could fit in an archive the size of my thumb. But one wonders if the sum is worth more than the parts, when trying to extract something from it. From what I’ve seen, the answer is ‘not yet’”.

For the author of outstanding bestselling novels, including “Misery must not die” e “IT”what Generative AI produces is like “the counterfeit money used in movies”: “believable at first sight but not so convincing once inspected”.

To support his thesis, Stephen King used a contained scene in her book coming out in September, Holly, in which a character comes up behind another and kills him with a shot in the back of the head fired from a small pistol. When the killer rotates the victim’s lifeless body, however, he realizes that the bullet did not come out and, instead, left a small bump on the forehead.

The day King wrote this scene, he had in mind the dynamics of the murder. “But I was not yet clear – he writes in The Atlantic – the image of that swelling, which will haunt the shooter. It was a real creative moment, coming from being in the story and seeing what the killer saw. It was a revelation. Could a machine create that ‘bulge’? I would say no. But I must, reluctantly, add ‘not yet’”.

The guide How to use ChatGpt by Pier Luigi Pisa 20 February 2023

Machines will be “creative”, for King, only when – and if – will become “sentient”. At this moment, as is known, AIs like ChatGpt don’t know what they are writing, nor do they really understand the meaning of the texts they generate. These AIs simply predict which word is most likely to appear after another, given a given context. And how do they do it? By cannibalizing all the digital archives they find online.

AI training poses a huge copyright problem. The New York Times recently blocked the data scraping of its articles by OpenAI, the San Francisco startup that created (and continues to train) ChatGpt. And the publishing world, in general, is concerned by the fact that the works of thousands of writers – including Elena Ferrante, Murakami and Stephen King himself – would have been used to train the algorithms of AI developed – among others – by Meta e Bloomberg.

But the king of terror, evidently, not afraid of AI. The writer embraced generative AI long before it amazed the world, asking her – exactly one year ago – to imagine Pennywise, the terrifying clown protagonist of IT, on a bicycle”. The result, published on Twitter at the time, had “frightened” – in every sense – the users.

“Should I feel nervous? -she writes-Or should I think that my territory has been invaded? Not yet, probably because I’ve reached a rather advanced age”.

Yet never say May. Stephen King suggests this by quoting, at the end of his essay, the ending of a forward-thinking science fiction novel from 1966, titled Colossus and written by Englishman DF Jones.

It’s the story of Colossus, an intelligent super computer that is out of human control and threatens the United States with missiles and nuclear weapons. To his creator, Professor Forbin, Colossus says that humanity will learn to love and respect him. “Never!” yells Forbin in the closing lines of the novel.

“But the narrator always has the last word – writes King in The Atlantic – and one word is all that is needed”.

“Never?”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

