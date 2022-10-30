Since it was first announced at the “Game Awards” ceremony held in December 2020, the latest masterpiece “Callisto Protocol” jointly created by the former development team of the “Breakout Dimension” series and the developers of “PUBG” (The Callisto Protocol, also translated “Callisto Protocol”) has been expected by many players who love horror sci-fi games. However, according to the latest news recently released by the development team Striking Distance Studios, because the game is still unable to pass the rating of the Japanese “Computer Entertainment Rating Organization” (CERO), the team has completely cancelled the “Callisto Protocol”. 》 Japanese version release plan.

In a new statement from the official Japanese Twitter account of the Callisto Protocol, the Striking Distance Studios team confirmed that they are about to cancel the release plan of the game in Japan completely, as the reason behind it is because they do not It is hoped that any modification or dilution of the content of the game in order to pass the CERO rating will not fully present the content that players expect.

“We have decided to suspend the distribution plan of the Japanese version of “Callisto Protocol”. In the current state, this game cannot pass the CERO rating, but we believe that any modification of the game content in accordance with the requirements of the association will not be able to Provide players with the experience they expect. We hope that players in Japan can understand, and we have also offered a refund service to players who pre-ordered this game.” “Callisto Protocol” Japan’s official Twitter wrote.

Although it is indeed a pity that this game faces cancellation in Japan because it cannot pass the CERO rating, the official refusal to cooperate with the deletion of the game content also shows their insistence on the bloody style of this work. Judging from the currently released pictures and news, it seems to be expected that this game cannot pass the CERO rating. In addition to the bloody and violent content, CERO from Japan is very concerned about the presentation of these content in the game. has always been stricter. For example, Capcom’s “Evil Castle 7” has launched two versions in Japan, D-level and Z-level, the highest level, but even the Z-level version is different in the presentation of many bloody content. The full version released in other regions still made a lot of compromises, especially when it comes to the presentation of severed limbs or corpses.

No matter what reason the CERO team had, this official Twitter post from the “Callisto Protocol” also attracted many Japanese players who were looking forward to the release of the game. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the result in the comments below, and said: Criticized CERO’s conservatism. There are also many Japanese players who asked in the message whether the overseas version of “Callisto Protocol” would also include Japanese subtitles or voice, and decided to directly find a way to buy other versions outside of Japan.

It is more than a month before the official launch of “Callisto Protocol”, which will be officially launched on the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) platforms on December 2 . At that time, players will have the opportunity to personally try whether this game is really as bloody and violent as the official and CERO said. Considering the style of the “Breakthrough Dimension” series, players who love this style should not be disappointed.