Recently, cartoons and TV series adapted from the famous science fiction novel “Three-Body Problem” have been released one after another, and “The Wandering Earth 2” has also been released, which has aroused people’s great interest in the relationship between the earth and the universe, especially the detection of deep space by artificial probes.
Since the launch of the Pioneer 10 probe in 1972, there have been five spacecraft heading out of the solar system. They are Pioneer 10, 11, Voyager 1, 2 and New Horizons. These detectors have all completed their original missions, but some of them are still “working overtime” to detect more secrets of the universe for human beings; some have lost contact with the earth, and are alone towards their established goals Forward. China‘s “Science and Technology Daily” recently quoted a report from the US space network to sort out the current status of these detectors.
Voyager 1 becomes furthest man-made probe ever flown
In 1977, the Voyager 1 and 2 probes with different missions set sail successively and started their respective adventures. In 2022, the Voyager mission will mark its 45th anniversary. From flybys of multiple planets at close range to exploring the furthest humans have traveled in space, the twins have made enormous contributions to enhancing our understanding of the solar system.
