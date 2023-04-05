With the arrival of WWDC 2023, it is no surprise that Apple’s mobile system should be upgraded to the version number of iOS 17 / iPadOS 17. However, Apple has not only recently released iOS 16.4, which brings more than 6 intimate new features, but also intensively prepared the developer beta test of iOS 16.5. With the release of the latest version of the Public Beta test version, some people have dug up a practical new way to play Siri voice commands. Continue reading The screen recording of iOS 16.5 can be done by opening the mouth and voice control! Report content.





With the arrival of Apple WWDC 2023, it is no surprise that Apple’s mobile system should be upgraded to the version number of iOS 17 / iPadOS 17. However, Apple has not only recently released iOS 16.4, which brings more than 6 intimate new features, but also intensively prepared the developer beta test of iOS 16.5. With the release of the latest version of the Public Beta test version, some people have dug up a practical new way to play Siri voice commands.

According to the test of foreign media 9to5Mac, on the iPhone of the iOS 16.5 Beta version, the screen recording function can be started more quickly through Siri voice commands. Compared with the previous ones, basically you have to find the “Screen Recording” button through the control center that slides in from the right side of the screen to activate it. Through the way of Siri, although the overall time may not be much faster, it is still a convenient new way to access functions.

▲Image source: 9to5Mac

According to the test in the video, you can see that in the iOS 16.5 system, you only need to simply wake up and start the voice assistant with “Hey Siri” or press the Siri button, and you can use “record screen (record screen)” or “record my screen (record my screen)” and other keywords, ask Apple’s voice assistant to quickly start the countdown of the screen recording function.

The author also tested this function immediately after upgrading to iOS 16.5.

I found that maybe it is still in the test version, Siri may not have added Chinese support yet – no matter if you use words such as “screen recording”, “recording screen” and “recording my screen”, basically it is just to start the camera app (should be is triggered by the keyword “video”). So it may not be fully supported until other subsequent versions, or the official version of iOS 16.5 is released, right?

▲Image source: 9to5Mac

It means that we are looking forward to the full Chinese support coming to the subsequent version of iOS 16.5. In fact, since someone recently reported that the weather app and power consumption of iOS 16.4 seem to have some minor issues. For friends who are troubled by bugs, it may be a good choice to select the Public Beta public test version from the system upgrade menu to this new version number – at least the weather Widget has been restored on my iPhone after installation Normal (QQ).

