Home Technology The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future! – Computer King Ada
Technology

The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future! – Computer King Ada

by admin
The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future! – Computer King Ada

Seeing that the Google version of the AirTag anti-lost device seems to be on the way (see more: New product code-named Grogu, will be the Google version of the Airtag anti-lost tag?), but for many people who lost their Android phones, they may be more panicked. In terms of loss of function, they also seem to be preparing for a major evolution. Continue reading the Android version of the search function, in the future you may be able to find even when the phone is turned off! Report content.

The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future!

Following Google’s previous announcement that it will bring a search network that does not rely on a network connection and can still continue to track stolen mobile phones, it will debut. Rumors that the Android ecosystem will also bring products similar to the AirTag Bluetooth anti-lost device are becoming more and more true. And now, more news from foreign media 91mobiles pointed out that Android phones will provide more advanced anti-lost capabilities.

To put it simply, people who wanted to steal their mobile phones in the past could turn off the mobile phone to prevent the mobile phone from actively connecting to send location information, which may no longer work in the future. Because (supported) Android phones will have the ability to be found by the new generation Finder search network even when they are turned off.

The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future! - Computer King Ada

It refers to the two points of “direct connection without relying on the Internet” and “finding a machine even when the machine is turned off”. In the eyes of Apple users, you should think that this is not the fact that Apple Find My Internet can currently be used with iOS 15 and later systems, as well as iPhone 11 series and above models, to achieve the function of finding iPhones after shutdown ? In fact, according to the information released so far, it really has quite similar functions.

See also  The annoying bug of 2019 is back on Google Calendar: how to fix it once and for all

The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future! - Computer King Ada

Sources pointed out that in the very early Android 14 EAP (Early Access Program) version of the Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) code, someone dug up the words “hardware.google.bluetooth.power_off_finder”. It is considered likely to be a search function called “Pixel Power-off Finder”.

Just like the name. In terms of function, it means that the mobile phone can support the search network even when it is turned off. On the other hand, this should mean that this feature will be limited to Google’s own Pixel phones in the early stage – it is estimated that it will also need a model that can support the Bluetooth chip when it is turned off (maybe Pixel 8? No Know if the old device Pixel 7 or even 6 will already silently support it…).

The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future! - Computer King Ada

In short, the revelations belong to the revelations. In fact, Google will announce the launch of this feature at the I/O Developers Conference, or it will not be moved until the new Pixel is launched. It really depends on their strategy (Yuanwang). However, I personally believe that when Pixel devices start to accept this feature, other Android brands should gradually add support in this area, right?

Further reading:

Tesla employees were exposed to sharing private car videos of customers with each other, former employees: I will never buy Tesla
The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future! - Computer King Ada

You may also like

Microsoft Outlook released a major vulnerability announcement, Openfind...

The television and streaming program over Easter

Tech Diary — April 6, 2023

[Interview]Natasha Durley injects natural atmosphere into Samsung Art...

Anyone who owns a Samsung phone should know...

The Italian investment fund hunting for quantum startups

The famous game masterpiece “Diablo IV” releases a...

ChatGPT and artificial intelligence: what Italians think and...

Taiwan sales channel AMD Ryzen 7000 processor starts...

Not state, but private: Japan is on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy