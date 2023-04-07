The search function of the Android version may be able to find even when the phone is turned off in the future!

Seeing that the Google version of the AirTag anti-lost device seems to be on the way (see more: New product code-named Grogu, will be the Google version of the Airtag anti-lost tag?), but for many people who lost their Android phones, they may be more panicked. In terms of loss of function, they also seem to be preparing for a major evolution. Continue reading the Android version of the search function, in the future you may be able to find even when the phone is turned off! Report content.





Following Google’s previous announcement that it will bring a search network that does not rely on a network connection and can still continue to track stolen mobile phones, it will debut. Rumors that the Android ecosystem will also bring products similar to the AirTag Bluetooth anti-lost device are becoming more and more true. And now, more news from foreign media 91mobiles pointed out that Android phones will provide more advanced anti-lost capabilities.

To put it simply, people who wanted to steal their mobile phones in the past could turn off the mobile phone to prevent the mobile phone from actively connecting to send location information, which may no longer work in the future. Because (supported) Android phones will have the ability to be found by the new generation Finder search network even when they are turned off.

It refers to the two points of “direct connection without relying on the Internet” and “finding a machine even when the machine is turned off”. In the eyes of Apple users, you should think that this is not the fact that Apple Find My Internet can currently be used with iOS 15 and later systems, as well as iPhone 11 series and above models, to achieve the function of finding iPhones after shutdown ? In fact, according to the information released so far, it really has quite similar functions.

Sources pointed out that in the very early Android 14 EAP (Early Access Program) version of the Hardware Abstraction Layer (HAL) code, someone dug up the words “hardware.google.bluetooth.power_off_finder”. It is considered likely to be a search function called “Pixel Power-off Finder”.

Just like the name. In terms of function, it means that the mobile phone can support the search network even when it is turned off. On the other hand, this should mean that this feature will be limited to Google’s own Pixel phones in the early stage – it is estimated that it will also need a model that can support the Bluetooth chip when it is turned off (maybe Pixel 8? No Know if the old device Pixel 7 or even 6 will already silently support it…).

In short, the revelations belong to the revelations. In fact, Google will announce the launch of this feature at the I/O Developers Conference, or it will not be moved until the new Pixel is launched. It really depends on their strategy (Yuanwang). However, I personally believe that when Pixel devices start to accept this feature, other Android brands should gradually add support in this area, right?

