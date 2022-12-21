An apparently simple invention, which however has an enormous theme in itself. We’re talking about the seat belt and the way man approaches the world of danger and speed. In the early twentieth century the automobile became something more than an experiment and a prototype: it was ready to spread in society. At that point the question of security began to become a theme, albeit unfortunately not a central one. And so, if on the one hand the braking systems were integrated practically immediately, no one, for a long time, took care of making the common motorist safe: the whole Fifties would pass before the seat belt became a device taken into consideration.

The seat belt as we know it today was first introduced to the general public by the Swedish car manufacturer Volvo in 1959 at the International Motor Show in Germany.

The first state to officially move to introduce compulsory seat belts in cars was Czechoslovakia, in 1969, followed by Denmark. In Italy seat belts became compulsory for passengers in the front seats only in 1988.

But every good invention, before establishing itself completely, must come up against detractors and skeptics who prefer the status quo to innovation, even if it means exposing themselves to great risks, as in the case of seat belts. In fact, the obligation by law was not welcomed by all with enthusiasm: many found it an excessive, paternalistic, invasive and unnecessary imposition.

