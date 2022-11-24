Following the APO-LANTHAR 50mm F2 for Z-mount, Voigtlander launched the new APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH, the second Nikon Z mount with three-color standard. Is its performance as eye-catching as other three-color standard predecessors? ? Please follow DIGIPHOTO’s actual test to see the real chapter!

SPECIFICATION Lens structure: 11 elements in 9 groups

Aperture blades: 12 pieces

Maximum aperture: F2

Minimum aperture: F16

Viewing angle: about 62.1°

Closest focusing distance: 0.35m

Maximum magnification: 1:6.77

Filter size: 52mm

Overall length: 70.4mm

Maximum diameter: 67.6mm

Weight: 360g

Manufacturer Information: Yiwen International (02-23812100; www.camera-sharp.com)

Suggested selling price: NT$ 30,000

The name of APO never disappoints

The editorial department has been evaluating Voigtlander lenses for so many years, and is not unfamiliar with its APO three-color series lenses. It can be said that as long as the lens is named APO, it is by no means an ordinary generation. The main character of this article, APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount, is the second APO lens among the Voigtlander Z-mount products. In order to evaluate it, we also recall the APO- LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for VM-mount, although the two lenses have some differences in appearance, but after comparing the specifications, we can find that together with Sony E-mount APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH, they can be said to be three Not too much brother. Because the three APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH lenses have the same optical structure and related design except for the mount. When we evaluated the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for VM-mount earlier, its We were quite impressed with the optical performance, so we had high confidence in APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount even before we started shooting.

In the limited time with interference from the front, we can only take advantage of a day when the sun rarely shows up, and try our best to test the ability of this lens. During the evaluation process, we used the maximum aperture of F2 to shoot the whole process, but we have never been disappointed with the quality performance of APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount from the moment we pressed the shutter for the first time and zoomed in to check the photos. The reason for saying this is that regardless of whether the subject is far or near to us, whether the light is front light, backlight or oblique light, we magnified each work to 100% to check afterward, and found that the focus of the image is not only quite sharp, It is solid, and there is almost no longitudinal chromatic aberration (purple fringing) in the highlights or the edges of objects, and the color reproduction is also very good; at the same time, it can be found that the out-of-focus bokeh of the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount is almost invisible Generally speaking, the bokeh blur is clean. For players who like to shoot shallow depth of field effects, it must have a bonus effect. In addition, when the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount shoots in backlight, there will be almost no flare or ghosting in the picture, which can save a lot of post-production time. The reason why the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount has such excellent optical performance is absolutely inseparable from its optical design. It has a structure design of 9 groups of 11 lenses, including 5 ultra-low dispersion lenses and The 2 double-sided aspherical lenses are believed to be the biggest factor for the excellent optical performance of the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount.

▲ The image quality of the lens at the F2 aperture is not only sharp and solid, but there is almost no trace of purple fringing at the highlights or the edges of objects. (Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/4000 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.)

▲ The image above is 100% cropped.

▲ Looking at the same focal plane, the image quality of the center and the edge is obvious to all when the aperture is fully open, and it really lives up to the name of APO-LANTHAR. (Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/3200 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.)

The old mirror style adds to the feeling of taking pictures

In addition to excellent optical performance, APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount also has a noteworthy design in terms of appearance. If you take a closer look, you can find that the aperture number and the depth of field scale are all in color. Does this design feel familiar? That’s right! In fact, Nikon F-mount old mirrors are similar to this style, and although it is a new generation of Z-mount lens products, Voigtlander added a Nikon old mirror-style design to the APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. For Nikon fans, it is definitely a bonus. When taking pictures on the street with a Z series camera connected to APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount, there seems to be a feeling of love for the brand spreading. It also makes it feel more comfortable when taking pictures! Finally, let’s talk about the experience of using this lens. The weight of APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount is about 360g, which is not light, but it is not too heavy. When it is connected with Z6 Mark II, it feels very comfortable to hold , The overall weight is appropriate, and there will be no top-heavy feeling. Moreover, with the help of the electronic contacts at the rear of the lens, it is also very easy to use a Z-series camera with APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount to take pictures. Just turn the focus ring to the focus frame and change from red to When it is green, it means that the focus is confirmed. After a lot of real shots, it is found that this function is very practical and trustworthy. Currently Voigtlander officially announces the Nikon Z series cameras that support the electronic contact function and the recommended firmware versions are as follows:

Z7 (V3.4 or above)

Z6 (V3.4 or above)

Z50 (V2.2 or above)

Z5 (V1.2 or above)

Z6 II (V1.3 or above)

Z7 II (V1.3 or above)

Z fc (V1.0 or above)

Z9 (V1.0 or above)

▲ This lens is the second lens with the name of APO-LANTHAR on the Voigtlander Z mount. The image quality and color reproduction are absolutely guaranteed.

▲ This mirror also continues Voigtlander’s excellent tradition of manufacturing in Japan, with high-quality workmanship, and the mirror body feels very solid and charming.

▲ Since it is a Z-mount lens, of course, the design of old Nikon mirrors is also deliberately added. It can be seen that the aperture number and the depth of field scale are all in color.

▲ The mirror adopts a special shape design of 12 aperture blades, which can provide circular bokeh when the aperture is at F2, F2.8, F5.6 and F16.

▲ There is an electronic contact at the rear of the mirror, which not only can transmit EXIF ​​information, but also supports Nikon’s anti-shake and manual focus assist functions.

▲ After the mirror is connected with the Nikon Z6 Mark II, the overall weight is very even. In addition to the excellent grip of the phone, it will not tilt the camera due to the weight of the head.

Editor’s opinion

As I write this, I suddenly find that every time after reviewing the Voigtlander APO series lenses, I feel at a loss for words when I want to write a conclusion, because the optical performance of each reviewed APO lens is so close to perfection, and it is also There are almost no additional shortcomings, so every time I write an editorial opinion, I will find that the experience I want to share is almost the same as what I wrote before. But we also understand that there will be such a result. It is really because each Voigtlander APO lens is really excellent, with good workmanship, high value, and most importantly, the optical quality is top-notch. And with the help of electronic contacts, it is no longer difficult to shoot manual mirrors, especially with Z series cameras, as long as the focus turns green, it must be in a state of accurate focus, and it is easy to shoot without any burden. Sincerely It is recommended that you, as a Nikon user, give it a try.

More real shots of Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/3200 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/2000 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/320 second, ISO 100, M manual mode, automatic white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/80 second, ISO 100, M manual mode, automatic white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/320 second, ISO 100, M manual mode, automatic white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/125 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/3200 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter speed 1/1000 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter speed 1/2500 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/800 second, ISO 100, M manual mode, automatic white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter speed 1/640 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter 1/400 second, ISO 100, M manual mode, automatic white balance, RAW to JPEG.

▲ Nikon Z6 Mark II + Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 35mm F2 ASPH for Z-mount. Aperture F2, shutter speed 1/1000 sec, ISO 100, M manual mode, auto white balance, RAW to JPEG.

