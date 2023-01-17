The second edition of Vento Venture Building starts this week. After selecting 40 participants from over 500 applications, the program, organized with the support of Exor, aims to support future entrepreneurs in the path of developing new businesses.

During the five-month journey, the participants, thanks to the Grants disbursed by the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, will be able to focus on a single objective: developing their business ideas through training, mentoring and networking sessions with industry experts and investors. The program will be full-time and face-to-face at OGR Turin, to ensure an active and engaging learning environment, where participants will be able to share experiences and collaborate to create solid and competitive teams thanks to coexistence within the innovation hub OGR Tech.

Midway through, once the problem exploration and ideation stages are complete, teams will have the opportunity to be assessed for a pre-seed investment of between €50,000 and €100,000, needed to scale up and accelerate the development of their startup .

On June 21, the program will conclude with an Investor Day, where teams will have the opportunity to present their projects to a group of investors and potential partners, demonstrating that they have acquired the necessary skills and knowledge to launch their own business .

The first edition of the program in 2022 ended successfully, generating 9 startups, 6 of which raised substantial rounds of funding from major investors. Vento has therefore proven to be an effective program in providing the resources and skills necessary to help participants transform their ideas into successful businesses, ready to receive capital.

Vento is funded by Exor and in partnership with Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione CRT, OGR Torino and Talent Garden, which together will offer support and valuable resources to help aspiring entrepreneurs realize their business ideas.

To stay updated on all the initiatives related to Vento:

www.vento.ventures

https://www.instagram.com/vento_ventures

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vento-ventures/

Note: Exor is the majority shareholder of GEDI, of which Italian Tech is a part