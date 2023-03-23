Cloud Region
A cloud hyperscaler like Google with two regions on the national territory will facilitate all Italian companies and the PA in accessing the cloud by providing greater security and simplifying business continuity and data protection
Published on 23 Mar 2023
After the one recently inaugurated in Milan, Google Cloud announces the opening of the new Region of Turin with the aim of providing highly available and sustainable cloud services with data sovereignty and data residency features to meet the digitization needs of local companies, public administrations and global organizations. In fact, organizations around the world need to be able to rely on the capacity needed to run mission-critical applications at the speed their customers expect.
L’Italia it is the only country in Europe where Google boasts due Cloud Region attive right now and which are added to 35 other Google Cloud regions worldwide, offering Italian companies faster access to the global network of cloud infrastructures. A recent independent study on the economic impact achieved by the University of Turin highlights that the two regions will potentially be able to generate up to 3.3 billion euros in Piedmont and Lombardy by 2025.
A growing ecosystem of technology partners will also benefit from the new Google Cloud regions in Italy. An independent study by the Digital Innovation Observatories and the Energy & Strategy group of the Milan Polytechnic calculates that, thanks to the Google Cloud regions of Milan and Turin, projects along the supply chain will generate a new market for partners estimated at around 1.9 billion euros in the three-year period 2023-2025.
Disaster recovery and business continuity: the new Google Cloud offer for businesses in Italy
The new Turin region counts tre zone cloud and offers various services, including standard services such as Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, and Cloud Identity. Customers will also benefit from critical features such as data residency controls, default encryption, organizational policies, and VPC service controls.
From today, thanks to the presence of two regions in the country, customers operating in Italy can count on better business continuity planning with the option of distributing workloads on a geo-redundant infrastructure, unique in the country, capable to meet business and IT disaster recovery needs.
Agility, safety and sustainability at the heart
Whether traditional enterprises, start-ups or digital natives, the transformative cloud helps companies become:
- Smarter: The power of data enables companies to leverage more data and deeper insights to catalyze transformation. Google Cloud makes it easy to get more value out of data, whether structured or raw, to solve key challenges, make data-driven decisions, and achieve better business outcomes.
- Open: Google Cloud’s design principles are rooted in the belief that a secure and open approach is the best way to enable enterprises to create differentiated experiences. The Mountain View giant’s commitment to multicloud, hybrid cloud and open source approaches drives innovation to enable faster development in any environment.
- Connected: As work continues to move out of physical locations, Google Cloud provides the tools to help people be more innovative, productive and make faster decisions.
- Reliable: Google Cloud offers a zero-trust architecture to protect data, applications and infrastructure, as well as a shared responsibility model. Google is a trusted partner of European businesses and governments, which means companies can start their transformation faster, while complying with digital sovereignty requirements.
- Sustainable: Google operates the cloud in a green way, helping customers reduce the carbon footprint of their digital infrastructure. With solutions to measure and manage supply chain, climate and material impact, organizations can achieve their sustainability goals.