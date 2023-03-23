A cloud hyperscaler like Google with two regions on the national territory will facilitate all Italian companies and the PA in accessing the cloud by providing greater security and simplifying business continuity and data protection

After the one recently inaugurated in Milan, Google Cloud announces the opening of the new Region of Turin with the aim of providing highly available and sustainable cloud services with data sovereignty and data residency features to meet the digitization needs of local companies, public administrations and global organizations. In fact, organizations around the world need to be able to rely on the capacity needed to run mission-critical applications at the speed their customers expect.

L’Italia it is the only country in Europe where Google boasts due Cloud Region attive right now and which are added to 35 other Google Cloud regions worldwide, offering Italian companies faster access to the global network of cloud infrastructures. A recent independent study on the economic impact achieved by the University of Turin highlights that the two regions will potentially be able to generate up to 3.3 billion euros in Piedmont and Lombardy by 2025.

A growing ecosystem of technology partners will also benefit from the new Google Cloud regions in Italy. An independent study by the Digital Innovation Observatories and the Energy & Strategy group of the Milan Polytechnic calculates that, thanks to the Google Cloud regions of Milan and Turin, projects along the supply chain will generate a new market for partners estimated at around 1.9 billion euros in the three-year period 2023-2025.

Disaster recovery and business continuity: the new Google Cloud offer for businesses in Italy

The new Turin region counts tre zone cloud and offers various services, including standard services such as Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine, Cloud Storage, Persistent Disk, CloudSQL, and Cloud Identity. Customers will also benefit from critical features such as data residency controls, default encryption, organizational policies, and VPC service controls.

From today, thanks to the presence of two regions in the country, customers operating in Italy can count on better business continuity planning with the option of distributing workloads on a geo-redundant infrastructure, unique in the country, capable to meet business and IT disaster recovery needs.

Agility, safety and sustainability at the heart

Whether traditional enterprises, start-ups or digital natives, the transformative cloud helps companies become: