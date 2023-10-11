The second most important question

At the end of 2019when the world finally seemed to want to take the challenge of climate change seriously, the Covid. With the pandemic everything else rightly seemed less urgent: it was about saving human lives, and the economy, and the well-being we had at that moment, not in ten or twenty years. The virus required immediate responses while global warming seemed like it could wait a little longer. When vaccines finally defeated the pandemic and we could return to seriously addressing the ecological transition necessary to contain the increase in the Earth’s temperature, Russia invaded Ukraine. With war in the heart of Europe, once again, the green new deal, the great plan for the green transformation of the economy, seemed less urgent, to some even exaggerated, in any case untimely: without Russian gas it was necessary to find immediately more gas elsewhere, other than renewable energy. Finally, now, two months after the great world meeting in Dubai for the reduction of fossil fuels, and after a summer that couldn’t be hotter and longer, a horrible war has broken out in Gaza (wars are all bad, but if anyone ever wanted to rank the horrors, what we have seen in recent days goes to the top). Again: who wants to talk about anything else while we have in our eyes what is happening a few steps away from us? In short the fight against climate change is always the second most important issue on the global agenda; it means that there is always something more important. Inevitably. Does anyone really want to talk about exceptional heat right now? But in the meantime the increase in the Earth’s temperature is accelerating like never before, leading to fears that the situation will soon be out of our control. And we forget that behind the wars and weapons, there is also an oil-based economy that we should put behind us.

