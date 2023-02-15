The last work in the “Metroid” series is already in 2021. This time, the manufacturer has launched a remake of the well-received “Metroid Prime” (Metroid Prime) on the old console. Although the gameplay has not changed, it can be said to be a witness The performance changes of Nintendo consoles in the past 20 years. The new generation of players who have not been exposed to the old version may wish to experience its immersion, and the difficulty is not as high as that of common FPS games.

The last episode “Metroid Dread” (Metroid Dread) is already a work in 2021. It is a very traditional platform action gameplay, and the addition of tense hunting and escape elements has a certain evaluation. This time, there is no new game, but the “Second Re-enactment” of “Metroid Prime” (Metroid Prime), which was first launched on the Game Cube console in 2002. Based on the updated version launched on the Wii in 2009, the image quality of the game engine is once again upgraded to the level that the Switch console should have. The details of the characters and monsters have significantly increased texture and metal feeling, the light rendering of the level map scene is more natural, and the sense of air and light on the planet is stronger, catching up with the basic requirements of mainstream works.

Although “Metrode Ultimate” is played from a subjective point of view, the FPS element is not too harsh. Players can lock on the target and move left and right to avoid attacks. It is relatively simple, and it retains the gyroscope operation of the Wii version. You can use the left and right Joy-cons to play , or mixed operations. On the contrary, more emphasis is placed on exploration and investigation, jumping to the platform and overcoming traps and other action elements are relatively strong, and the rate of item collection and the scan rate of the planet’s ecological environment are increased. It is often not the boss battle that will get stuck, but because you ignore the details of the environment and don’t know how to find a new path to move forward. In addition, the game’s sound positioning and ambient sound are not bad. It also provides different dubbing options for the European and Japanese versions of the year, and the game gallery can view setting data and character 3D models, etc., and it still has a smooth 60fps effect in the portable mode. Compared Less prone to dizziness.

Metroid Prime Remastered

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Genre: Adventure, Shooter

Number of players: 1 person

Price: HK$289 (Download Version)

Language: Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Japanese

*Note: The trial game software is provided by Nintendo (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.