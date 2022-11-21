The Evolution History of Samsung’s Folding Screen Phone

It has been 15 years since the first-generation iPhone came out in 2007, triggering a new generation of smart phone revolution. We are now very accustomed to “sliding” mobile phones, instead of operating mobile phones through buttons and on small screens. Popularization of smart phones. However, since the new generation of smart phones requires larger screens, it looks the same in terms of appearance design. Not to mention that every mobile phone is an upright mobile phone, and even some mobile phones are difficult to distinguish who is who from the back, which makes consumers Appear aesthetic fatigue.

However, starting from 2019, since flexible OLED screens have reached the commercial level in terms of technology and cost, a variety of mobile phone models have begun to appear, including folding, scrolling, and even 360-degree wrap-around screens. Let the boring mobile phone market inject new vitality; among them, Samsung’s folding screen mobile phone is the most mature, and even has the opportunity to trigger the second smartphone revolution and create more smartphones in different forms. In today’s article, let’s review the evolution history of Samsung’s folding screen mobile phone.

2019: The Samsung Galaxy Fold is out

Back in February 2019, at the Galaxy Unpacked conference that year, in addition to releasing three flagship vertical smartphones including the Galaxy S10 / S10+ / S10e, Samsung also announced its first folding screen phone: Samsung Galaxy Fold . It’s the culmination of eight years of research and development since Samsung unveiled its first flexible display prototype in 2011. It designs a rotating shaft composed of precision gears on the body. When the screen is opened, the rotating shaft will be cleverly hidden in the body and make the screen appear flat. When folded, it will completely protect the screen and provide more than 200,000 times of opening. The service life of the whole.

▲ The first generation of Galaxy Fold.

Samsung’s folding-screen mobile phones all use the inward-folding method. The advantage is that after folding, the screen will be stored inside the fuselage instead of surrounding the outside of the fuselage, and the screen will not be damaged due to collision. The Galaxy Fold adopts a tablet-like design concept. After the screen is folded, it becomes an upright mobile phone. Users can operate it like an upright mobile phone on the 4.9-inch outer screen; when the inner screen is opened, it becomes a small 7.3-inch tablet, except for watching videos. , In addition to the larger screen of the web page, it can also allow users to use up to 3 apps at a time through split screens and floating windows to improve work productivity.

Although the Galaxy Fold is not the world‘s first folding screen mobile phone, it is a more mature product than the competing products that came out a few months ago; It was only launched at the beginning of 2020 at a price of 68,888 yuan, and it is not affordable for ordinary consumers.

The first half of 2020: the first shell folding machine Galaxy Z Flip

Shortly after the Galaxy Fold was launched in Taiwan, Samsung launched the second folding screen mobile phone at the Unpacked new product launch conference in the first half of 2020, and separated the folding screen mobile phone product line into the Z series, the model is Galaxy Z Flip.

The biggest difference between Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Fold is that it adopts a mechanism design similar to a traditional shell folding machine. Its 6.7-inch inner screen is usually used like an upright mobile phone, but after folding, its volume is reduced by half, and it looks like It’s like a powder compact box, so it’s easy to put it in a trouser pocket or a small bag and take it with you. And its inner folding screen has added UTG ultra-thin foldable glass this time, which is different from the plastic protective film of the previous generation. The UTG ultra-thin glass layer is more durable and can effectively protect the flexible AMOLED screen; A small external screen is also designed, which can be used to view necessary notifications and time information, and can also be used to take selfies.

In addition to the hardware, Samsung also added practical functions to the Galaxy Z Flip for the characteristics of folding phones, such as the use of a new “double-cam structure hinge” hinge, which allows the phone to be folded indefinitely; when taking pictures, just Fold the phone at an angle and place it on the table, so you can take selfies or take pictures from different angles, saving you the trouble of bringing a tripod or asking someone to take pictures, and the convenience is greatly improved. Moreover, the camera interface can enter the “Flex” mode after half-folding. At this time, the upper half of the screen displays the viewfinder screen, and the lower half is the control interface, which is Samsung’s ingenuity in design.

The second half of 2020: continuous improvement

The timing has entered the second half of 2020, and Samsung announced two foldable screen mobile phones at the press conference for the first time, including the Z Flip 5G with a small facelift, and the Galaxy Z Fold2, which was named the Z series for the first time. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is similar in design and specifications to the Galaxy Z Flip, but it has an upgraded processor and supports 5G connections; compared with the previous generation, the Z Fold2 has larger inner and outer screens, and the outer screen has been upgraded to Full screen design, and UTG ultra-thin foldable glass is added to the inner screen.

▲ The outer screen of the Galaxy Z Fold2 is larger, and the experience is closer to that of a normal vertical mobile phone.

Galaxy Z Fold2 also has a major upgrade in the design of the hinge. It has a new cam structure design that allows the hinge to be fixed between 75 degrees and 115 degrees, making it easy for users to place the phone flat on the table or stand up. In addition, the hinge The bristles of microfiber material are added inside, which can block dust particles from entering the mobile phone and improve the life of the shaft.

On the other hand, Z Fold2 is also more in line with the tablet in terms of function. It supports the multi-window function. In addition to splitting the screen to display multiple apps, it can also use drag and drop to share text and images between specific programs; if the inner screen is opened while using the app on the outer screen, the inner screen will automatically continue the previous use state.

In addition, its Flex mode is more evolved. In addition to being able to turn the hinge to a specific angle like a Flip to act as a stand for taking pictures, it can also view the view through the cover screen and use the main camera to take selfies. It also has a dual-screen preview to let others When you take pictures for you, you can also see the preview screen; when watching YouTube videos, just open the inner screen at an angle and stand on the desktop, the upper half will display the video, and the lower half will be the video information and comments, allowing the video to Easier to watch.

2021: Folding mobile phones become popular

A big event happened to Samsung in 2021. In this year, Samsung canceled the Note series, which has been the main flagship in the second half of each year since 2011, and straightened the Z series of folding phones, updating the Galaxy Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 models in one go. , and these two models have set many milestones in the folding mobile phone industry.

Due to the use of a bendable hinge, previous folding phones were not waterproof, and a series of measures had to be taken to prevent dust particles from entering the hinge and causing damage to the screen; Z Flip3 and Z Fold3 are the world‘s first foldable screens that support IPX8 waterproofing The mobile phone, through the waterproof adhesive strip surrounding the mobile phone and the waterproof treatment of the cables across the rotating shaft, it does not need to worry about the mobile phone being damaged by water, which is a pioneering work in the world.

At the technical level, Galaxy Z Fold3 also has many innovations. Due to the cancellation of the Note series, Samsung also enabled the inner screen of the Galaxy Z Fold3 to support the S Pen, so that fans of the original Note series can also use the S Pen to annotate or draw on the phone; in addition, its internal and external screens support 120Hz update rate, The under-screen lens is also used to make the screen opening less obvious.

▲ Galaxy Z Fold3 is the first folding screen phone that supports S Pen.

On the Z Flip3, Samsung also made a lot of upgrades. First, it increased the size of the external screen by 4 times to 1.9 inches. In addition to being used to frame the view and use the main camera to take selfies, it can also use gadgets, or Swipe up to call out Samsung Pay mobile payment, and pay quickly without opening the phone.

In addition, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 have set a milestone in the civilianization of folding mobile phones. Although the two phones have many upgrades in specifications and design, the price has dropped significantly. The recommended price of Galaxy Z Fold3 is 56,888 yuan, which is comparable Compared with the 68,888 yuan of the first generation, it has dropped a lot; and the price of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is only 30,888 yuan, which is almost the same as the price of the general vertical flagship mobile phone, which means that the folding screen mobile phone is no longer just a toy for the rich , but products that the average consumer can actually own.

2022: The Legend Continues

Officially becoming Samsung’s Z series folding machine in the second half of the year, the latest Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 were announced in August this year. These two folding phones emphasize the smaller size of the hinge, which can not only reduce the size of the phone, It can also make the phone feel better; in addition, their specifications have been further improved. In addition to using the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, Z Fold4 has upgraded the main camera to a 50-megapixel triple-lens camera, which is at the same level as the S22 / S22+ ; The image quality of the under-screen lens camera of the inner screen has also been improved.

As for the Z Flip4, Samsung has increased its battery capacity, thus making the battery life of the phone better. The two phones also maintain the IPX8 waterproof rating, and the Z Fold4 continues to support the S Pen. In addition, Samsung has also improved the function of Flex Mode again. Now it can support the touchpad mode, allowing users to operate the mouse pointer like using a small laptop; The app has an operation logic similar to that of a laptop.

epilogue

Although it’s only been three years since Samsung’s first mass-produced folding-screen mobile phone, we have also seen the progress of each generation of Samsung folding phones during these three years. This progress is not only an update in specifications, but also Improvements in design and improved durability; more importantly, Samsung has transformed the foldable screen mobile phone from an unattainable high-tech boutique to an ordinary person. After three years of continuous research and development, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are quite mature in all aspects. It is expected that with the continuous popularization of folding mobile phones, in the future, everyone will no longer hold the same upright mobile phone in their hands, so that the mobile phone market will flourish.