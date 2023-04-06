If you are a heavy Google user, this news can be said to be very important to you. This time the content is related to Google Drive.

First of all, Google Drive is an online synchronous storage service of Google, which can provide users with 15GB of storage space for free, and Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides files will not be included in the storage limit. That is, if there is a group assignment, we can collaboratively edit these files online without restriction. The size of a single file is limited to 10GB, and users can also pay to expand the storage space to a maximum of 30TB.

However, some Reddit users discovered that Google will begin to adjust the total number of files stored on the Google Drive platform around February 14, 2023. Even if your storage capacity has not reached the upper limit, it will be limited.

They cite a link to an issue tracker raised around the same time, where someone commented and thought it was just a bug and will be fixed in due course.

There are also reports that the total number of files is limited to 5 million, which leads them to be prompted to delete up to 2 million files before continuing to use Google Drive, which undoubtedly brings a very bad experience to users.

In response to this problem, Google Drive FAQ does not directly mention this limit, only discusses the storage limit of file size. But a spokesperson for Google Workspace said the limit is to maintain strong performance and reliability. But currently Google Workspace users do not have this limitation.

Today, with the development of smart phones, it is indeed a headache to pop up “insufficient storage space” from time to time. I hope that Google Drive can be improved to facilitate users’ daily life.