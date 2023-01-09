Home Technology The self-healing concrete that points to the future is born from the Pantheon
How come the monuments of the past have resisted for centuries, while today’s buildings show their limits after a few decades? Is it a matter of materials or construction techniques?

An example of this is the Pantheon in Rome: built 1905 years ago, it has survived intact up to the present day, resisting earthquakes, fires, bad weather and the neglect of the centuries. Investigating the secret behind the resilience of the concrete with which it was built at the time of the ancient Romans is a research begun in 2017 and led by chemist Admir Masic, associate professor of environmental engineering at the Mit-Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who identified the elements that have allowed its extraordinary longevity.

Starting with this study – just published by Science Advances – the Italian start-up Dmat, a deep tech company specializing in cutting-edge materials, has begun to develop an innovative technology to create new types of durable and sustainable concretes, without increasing production costs, which revolve around the ability to self-repair.

Founded by Paolo Sabatini, together with, among others, Carlo Andrea Guatterini and the Belgian Nicolas Chanut, Dmat has recently landed in the United States giving life to a newco that will also deal with the production of concretes with these new characteristics.

Certified in Switzerland by the Institute of Mechanics of Materials, this new generation of concretes is characterized by the ability to self-repair. Dmat’s technology also guarantees a significant reduction in costs and CO2 emissions compared to products on the market, according to the company.

