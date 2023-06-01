The Selore&S-Global Selore SL-C001 67W USB C charger in the test

The manufacturer Selore is still a newcomer to breaking. However, they offer some interesting accessory products.

This test is about the Selore 67W SL-C001. This is a 2-port USB C charger with, as the name suggests, up to 67W power.

In addition, this should rely on GaN technology. Sounds interesting! Let’s take a look at the whole thing in the test. Can the charger convince here.

The Selore SL-C001 67W USB C charger under test

At first glance, the Selore SL-C001 is a very inconspicuous USB C charger. This relies on the normal socket adapter form factor and a matt black housing.

With 52 x 52 x 31 mm and a weight of 129.9 g, the charger is quite compact for a model with 67 W and two USB C ports.

I would rate the workmanship as good, but not exceptional. We have a small status LED above the USB C ports.

The connections of the SL-C001

The Selore SL-C001 has exactly two USB C ports and no USB A ports.

USB C 1 / 2 – 67W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/3A, 12V/3A, 15V/3A, 20V/3,25A, 20,3V/3,25A

First of all, we have two 65W or 67W USB C ports, according to the Power Delivery standard. So these are compatible with devices from Apple, Google, Samsung, ASUS, etc.

Due to the high performance, the charger is also suitable for devices such as notebooks.

Excitingly, according to the manufacturer, we also have a 20.3V stage in addition to the 20V stage. In fact, that 20.3V level is real! This is offered by the charger via USB PD. I have never seen or heard of any device requiring 20.3V in my life?! But one more USB PD step doesn’t hurt either, so this shouldn’t be a criticism.

If you use both ports at the same time, we have a throttling to 45W + 20W.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the Selore charger also supports the PPS standard.

3.3-21V at up to 3A

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

tension stability

Voltage stability is not that important with USB-C chargers, as long as the voltages stay within the limits. In addition, high voltage stability is of course a sign of better electronics.

The voltage stability of the Selore SL-C001 67W USB C charger looks good so far! I’ve seen a lot worse here.

efficiency

Finally, let’s talk about efficiency.

This fluctuates between 78% at low load and 90% at high load. This is fine so far! There are models that maybe reach 91-92% at the top, but in general the efficiency of the Selore SL-C001 fits.

Conclusion

The Selore SL-C001 is a good dual port 67W USB C charger. This offers good tension stability, good efficiency, has PPS and was generally unproblematic in the test.

In short, the Selore SL-C001 is recommended! However, in return, it’s not an uncommon charger either. There are quite a few alternatives in this area that are +- similar.

Take a look at the price here! If you can get the Selore 67W Dual Port Charger cheaply, then grab it! Otherwise, take a look at the UGREEN Nexode USB C charger 65W as an alternative.