Technology

According to related news, PlayStation 5 Pro will provide more than 2.5 times the real-time light and shadow tracing performance, and will support virtual reality application experience with higher performance. The new machine is expected to adopt the Zen 3+ architecture of TSMC’s 6nm process, or the Zen 4 architecture based on the 5nm process to design a customized CPU. , and an ultra-high-resolution image enhancement technology developed by Sony itself.

In a recent interview with Famitsu (ファミ通) magazine, Hideaki Nishino, senior vice president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Platform Experience, said that the third year of the PlayStation 5 will be a very important year, and related opinions believe that Sony Interactive Entertainment will likely launch the recently rumored upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro in 2023.

However, since Hideaki Nishino did not disclose further details, it is still impossible to confirm the details of Sony Interactive Entertainment‘s next development strategy, and it may also indicate the development plan for the follow-up application of PlayStation VR2, which will be officially launched at the beginning of the year.

However, in the past, PlayStation 4 Pro was launched in the third year after the launch of PlayStation 4, and both Nintendo and Microsoft may choose to launch new game consoles next year, so Sony Interactive Entertainment may indeed launch the rumored upgraded PlayStation 5 Pro, to attract more gamers, but also to promote a better PlayStation VR2 experience.

In terms of time, Sony Interactive Entertainment may announce the launch of the new phone in the first half of next year, and it will officially enter the market around Christmas in the second half of the year. It was previously said that Sony Interactive Entertainment plans to directly replace the existing models with new models, and will not adopt the past practice of retaining sales of PlayStation 4 Slim and PlayStation 4 Pro at the same time, so as to reduce production costs and attract more players to buy. New machines.

