The sense of hallucination for artificial intelligence

There are still many questions that generative AI chatbots don’t know or can’t answer. First of all, how much they cost in energy terms and who they get their information from. In the laboratories of the big names in artificial intelligence, work is underway in this direction. Research on neural networks, which enable the main generative artificial intelligence services, is focusing on smaller and more specialized models, based on quality data and which consume less energy. Will it also be the end of the surprising but sometimes creative ideas-giving answers returned by generalist chatbots to “crazy” questions?

«Hallucination is a characteristic of generative models – explains Stefano Soatto, holder of the chair of Computational Vision at the University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) and vice president of Amazon web services, where he leads the research and development of computer products and services. artificial intelligence -. However, hallucination can be controlled, used only when we need it. For example, a writer might want generative content based on a “crazy” question; However, if the user is looking for objective answers, it makes sense to generate a code language sequence that triggers an external call to a database to construct an objective answer. Having a model capable of generating new plausible synthetic content and at the same time correctly answering questions that require a factual answer are not mutually exclusive characteristics. Ultimately, there is no dichotomy or incompatibility between having models that are specific to certain domains and at the same time general to other domains.”

The global team led by Stefano Soatto in 39 cities across four continents is responsible for launching Amazon products such as Kendra, Lex, Personalize, Textract, Rekognition, Transcribe, Forecast, CodeWhisperer and most recently Amazon Bedrock, including the large language model (Llm) Titan: Companies can find the foundation model that best suits their needs and enhance it using their data. «Aws works for Amazon but also for its competitors», the vice president of AWS reminded entrepreneurs at the conference promoted in Padua on 4 October by the Friends of the University association with the Cortellazzo&Soatto firm. The programming language of the future is natural language. There will be a lot of change and it will be very rapid, but this will create many opportunities for those who currently do not have the structures and skills to build these models.”

The pressure from large companies to reduce costs and energy consumption is enormous and drives research to obtain small models that can be implemented on a smartphone within everyone’s reach. But isn’t there a risk of having to partially give up quality? «It depends – replies Soatto -. Certain very powerful phenomena, for example chains of thought or in-context learning models, emerge only at certain scales. However, some smaller models, for example if learning is done with more refined data, already produce equal or in some cases superior performance to larger models. It is a process of distilling models, to extract one that is smaller and more precise, in some cases, or simply more efficient from an energy and economic point of view. Usually those who want to reduce a model do so because they want to solve specific problems and are not interested in a generalist model. It was then discovered that in general a better model is obtained by starting from a larger model and “distilling” it as specific, compared to a network that has only seen specialized information”. Are there any exceptions? «Some very specialized domains work better than any large, then distilled model – specifies the vice president of Amazon web services -. Examples of this are AwS, Transcribe for voice recognition or Alexa, a voice interaction service. Another example is the recognition of objects from images: if I want to control production and I know exactly how my objects are made, the specialist model works better.”