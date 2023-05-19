Home » The sequel and restart of “Mortal Kombat 1” is released, and the level of bloody violence has been upgraded | 4Gamers
Technology

The sequel and restart of “Mortal Kombat 1” is released, and the level of bloody violence has been upgraded | 4Gamers

by admin
The sequel and restart of “Mortal Kombat 1” is released, and the level of bloody violence has been upgraded | 4Gamers

Warner Bros. Entertainment released yesterday (18th), the latest work in the Mortal Kombat series developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 (Mortal Kombat 1).

Why is it called “Mortal Kombat 1”, mainly because this new work inherits the story of “Mortal Kombat 11”. After the battle, Undead Liu Kang absorbed the soul of the younger version and merged with the past Raiden to become Vulcan Liu Kang. Vulcan Liu Kang defeated Kronika, the leader of the 11th generation of time manipulation.

In addition, Vulcan Liu Kang also dressed up Shang Tsung (Shang Tsung) in the DLC, creating a new timeline.

So “Mortal Kombat 1” is not only a sequel, but also a work that restarts the story, which is why “1” is used as the name of the game.

Of course, what remains unchanged is the most famous bloody and violent elements of the series. This time, some new fatalities are also shown in the film. The official announcement also includes new game systems and modes, as well as the mechanism of combat partners. These details are yet to be made public.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam, Epic) on September 19.

See also  Buy cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 from €157 (03/2023)

You may also like

This new app has just appeared on your...

Microsoft confirms 8 problems caused by Windows 11’s...

These are the most exciting headphones at High...

“Overwatch 2” director Changwen explained the reasons for...

Flashfish P66 in the test: mini power station...

A handheld console can play all over the...

Textile with “hardware”: Patent for jeans with rivets...

Double acquisition for Digital360 in the Iberian market

RX 7600 Price Exposure: AMD, NVIDIA price war...

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a hit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy