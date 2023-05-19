The sequel and restart of “Mortal Kombat 1” is released, and the level of bloody violence has been upgraded | 4Gamers

Warner Bros. Entertainment released yesterday (18th), the latest work in the Mortal Kombat series developed by NetherRealm Studios, Mortal Kombat 1 (Mortal Kombat 1).

Why is it called “Mortal Kombat 1”, mainly because this new work inherits the story of “Mortal Kombat 11”. After the battle, Undead Liu Kang absorbed the soul of the younger version and merged with the past Raiden to become Vulcan Liu Kang. Vulcan Liu Kang defeated Kronika, the leader of the 11th generation of time manipulation.

In addition, Vulcan Liu Kang also dressed up Shang Tsung (Shang Tsung) in the DLC, creating a new timeline.

So “Mortal Kombat 1” is not only a sequel, but also a work that restarts the story, which is why “1” is used as the name of the game.

Of course, what remains unchanged is the most famous bloody and violent elements of the series. This time, some new fatalities are also shown in the film. The official announcement also includes new game systems and modes, as well as the mechanism of combat partners. These details are yet to be made public.

Mortal Kombat 1 will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (Steam, Epic) on September 19.