The sequel to "The Traitor 2077" is in place by the core team of CDPR's new North American studio

The sequel to "The Traitor 2077" is in place by the core team of CDPR's new North American studio

Recently, according to Rovi Sasko, the mission director of Rogue 2077, he will be relocating from CD Projekt Red’s Polish headquarters to help build a new Boston team to produce the sequel, and Rogue 2077 The “core team” will also move to the new studio established in North America.

Sasko said, “I will be focusing on the project codenamed ‘Orion’ in ‘The Power Run 2077’, and I will move to Boston with the core team responsible for ‘The Power Run 2077’, establish a new studio, and become the The foundation of the North American team, we will work hard with the Vancouver team and the developers from Warsaw to create a great next game for you!”

CDPR’s next cyberpunk game, Orion, will be handled by new North American studio CD Projekt Red North America.

