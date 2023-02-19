The latest work in the building real-time strategy game series “The Settlers: A New Alliance” was officially launched on the Windows PC platform. The game is available through the Epic Games Store andUbisoft Store purchase and play,playercan also subscribeUbisoft+Play the game as soon as it launches.

The Settlers: New Alliance, developed by Ubisoft Dusseldorf Studio, is a reboot of the long-standing “Settlers” series, combining well-designed basic gameplay, economic game content, and tactical real-time combat. At the beginning of the game, players will lead a small group of workers to explore the surrounding environment, build their settlements, and optimize resource production to recruit new workers and armies to protect their land. If you want to build a powerful army to defeat your opponents, you have to study economic and military upgrades.

The game offers three main game modes:

The story campaign will immerse players in the world of The Settlers as they lead the Elari who were forced to flee their homeland in search of a new home. In the process of settling and developing their communities in unknown lands, they will face many challenges, including raids by ruthless bandits and exploring the inhabitants and cultures of these lands.

Multiplayer mode will bring thrilling encounters, including “alone against the computer opponent”, “cooperative against the computer opponent” or “player versus player” for up to 8 players, and provides three unique advantages Different alignments with units for the player to choose.

Hardcore Mode will give players the chance to test their adaptability and planning skills. A wide variety of modifiers and conditions will pit them against even more challenging computer opponents in unique custom challenges.

The Settlers: A New Alliance, powered by Ubisoft’s proprietary Snowdrop engine, will present a charming and vibrant medieval fantasy world with colorful environments and detailed textures.animationthe game offers 13 different maps to choose from at launch.

“The Settlers: A New Alliance” is available in two versions for players to purchase, the standard version that includes the main game program, and the standard version that includes the main game program, a deluxe package (in-game digital content and digital art atlas and soundtrack), and an explorer package Deluxe Edition of the pack (in-game digital content).

In addition, Ubisoft also announced that “The Settlers: A New Alliance” will launch on March 23, 2023 for Xbox One,PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions.The game can be played on new generation consoles through backward compatibility: this means that players will be able toXbox Series Play the Xbox One version of the game on the X|S console, or the PlayStation 4 version on the PlayStation 5 console. This game, which makes the series debut on the console platform, will not only bring a control interface suitable for the console, but also fully support cross-platform play and shared progress on all game platforms. The game is now available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, and will be available for pre-order on the Nintendo Switch platform on March 15, 2023.

