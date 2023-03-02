Netmarble Corporation, the world’s leading developer and publisher of high-quality mobile games, announced that the movie-like adventure RPG mobile gameThe Seven Deadly Sins: The War Between Light and DarknessIntroducing a new game update. To celebrate the 3rd anniversary of the Jihad celebration, players can experience newly added characters, participate in a number of limited-time events, and obtain special rewards, etc.

After this update, players can get new light attribute heroes “Sun” Mael. Chapter 26 of the plot has also been updated simultaneously. When players clear this chapter, they can get “Diamonds” and “Processing Cards”.In addition, the newly upgraded underground maze season 3 is also open for all players to enjoy, andgoddess of beautyFreyaandIron-Blooded MonoNew Relics have also been added to the game.

The 3rd Anniversary Celebration of Jihad brings a host of special in-game events for all players, including:

◆ seven deadly sins3Anniversary Jihad Celebration “The Root of the Sun Celebration Lucky Draw”:Provide players with “Sun” Mael Opportunity.[Twisted Darkness]out of controlEstalosa、【Retrieved Memories】Elizabeth of Reincarnationand【Devil King’s Agent】ExecutionerSartoriusAnd other existing heroes, as well as the heroes of the four angels and demon gods will also appear in this lottery.At the same time, when players reach 300 and 600 bonus points, they will definitely get the hero character of SSR rarity; when the player reaches 900 bonus points, they can get the latest added “Sun” Mael 。

● seven deadly sins3Anniversary Thank You Special Draw:Players will have the opportunity to obtain the largest number of heroes with a total of 264 heroes. During the 14-day event period, players can get “Seven Deadly Sins 3rd Anniversary Special 1st PICK UP Tickets” every day and participate in the “3rd Anniversary Special 1st PICK UP Lucky Draw”. This ticket can be used to obtain 11 heroes (up to 154 on the 14th). In the second part of the event, players can use the “Seven Deadly Sins 3rd Anniversary Special 2nd PICK UP Ticket” to obtain up to 110 heroes.

● 3Anniversary Jihad Celebration Sign-in Event:Players who participate in the sign-in event can get up to 200 diamonds within 28 days.

● International Edition3Anniversary special tasks:It consists of 5 different tasks. After completing each task, you can get “3rd Anniversary Jihad Celebration Tickets”. When you complete all of them, you can get a total of 10 tickets, as well as “UR Evolution Necklace” and other rewards.

● 3 Lucky Card Events for the Goddess Clan in the Anniversary Jihad Celebration: It consists of 10 stages, and you can get rich rewards by using the props provided during the game to select cards. In this event, players can get new heroes "Sun" Mael Event fashion, international version 3rd anniversary processing card and growth materials, etc.

● Activity Boss war–Apollo: Players can obtain rewards based on the points accumulated in the boss battle of customs clearance activities. The in-game props obtained in the event Boss battle can be exchanged for "International Version 3rd Anniversary Lucky Gift Pack Tickets", new heroes "Sun" Mael Event fashion and international version 3rd anniversary processing card and other rich rewards.

The Seven Deadly Sins: The War Between Light and DarknessBring the compelling story and adventure of The Seven Deadly Sins to a turn-based mobile RPG with dynamic combat and stunning animation. At the same time, with stunning 3D high-quality animation and original Japanese voice acting for each character, the continent of Britannia is brought to life in the game. Players can formulate strategies by combining the unique skills of the characters of “The Seven Deadly Sins”, defeat the boss or enter the PvP mode, and can also dress up exclusive costumes and new accessories for the characters through regular updates.

Based on the manga “The Seven Deadly Sins” by Nakaba Suzuki originally serialized in the weekly SHONEN MAGAZINE published by Kodansha Ltd.

