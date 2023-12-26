The shattered dream and who keeps it alive

The promises that we would soon be able to recharge our batteries with the sun were great for a long time. 2023 will go down in the history of solar vehicles as a disappointment: this year it has been shown that many young companies are often too ambitious in their approach. However, there were also some milestones that bring hope for the future. We show what will happen in the field of solar cars in 2023

has done.

This report originally appeared in our magazine Unter Strom 2023. The digital version of the entire magazine can be found here.

Sion from Sono Motors: No rescue by the crowd

Der Sion von Sono Motors © Sono Motors

The bitterest developments first: A big disappointment for all those hoping for solar cars was the Sion, a long-hyped model from the Munich startup Sono Motors. As early as 2022, it became clear again and again that the expectations would not be met. What was special about the Sion was not the vehicle itself, but rather the integration of solar panels on the car. These should ensure that the vehicle can gain an additional range of 112 kilometers per week using solar energy – but for everything beyond that, it should be plugged in like any other electric car.

Investors and customers were initially very enthusiastic about this concept. In 2021, Sono Motors even dared to go public and achieved a valuation of an impressive two billion dollars. But since then things have been going steadily downhill, especially because the development of solar cars swallowed up huge amounts of money.

Sion is estimated to have swallowed up more than 400 million euros – the majority came from private investors. Sono Motors has repeatedly launched crowdinvesting campaigns to save the solar car. In February, the last campaign failed and Sono Motors finally stopped development. The company primarily blames the poor conditions on the capital market for this.

Sono Motors has buried the dream of a solar car for the time being. Instead, the company is now focusing exclusively on the solar business for B2B customers. The young company from Munich focuses specifically on buses and cars from other manufacturers. The current offers include, for example, the “Solar Bus Kit”, a retrofit solution for buses.

Lightyear: The Disappointment of the Great Pioneer

Another, probably even bigger fiasco in the solar car scene was the flop of the Dutch pioneer Lightyear. There was also a lot of hype around the Dutch company. Its model “Lightyear 0” was the first marketable solar car ever. Thanks to integrated solar cells, this promised a range of up to 1,000 kilometers. It cost 250,000 euros. But production stopped after two months. The second car was supposed to be the Lightyear 2. It should only cost 30,000 euros and come onto the market by 2025.

However, in January 2023, Lightyear suddenly filed for bankruptcy. Above all, the high costs of solar cars and the not yet sufficiently developed solar cells had deterred many people. However, the company was able to find new investors; in April they still believed they would build the Lightyear 2. According to the company, discussions are now being held with other investors about perhaps producing the car after all. But as the example of Sono Motors has already shown, it is very difficult to make solar cars commercially successful. The development costs are too high and the prices for the cars are too high.

The solar car competition

The “Infinite” from Belgium, winner of the World Solar Challenge © Innoptus

But there is still hope for solar cars. Especially in the area of ​​research, there are still those who continue to hold on to this dream. What such solar vehicles can do was particularly evident in October at the World Solar Challenge in Australia. This is a race that takes place every two years and is specifically aimed at solar cars. A total of 28 teams had to cover the 3,000 kilometer route from Darwin across the Australian outback to Adelaide using solar power alone.

The Belgian team Innoptus with its solar mobile “Infinite” was able to win. The Infinite reached the finish line at the World Solar Challenge in 34 hours, 4 minutes and 41 seconds. The same team won the last race in 2019 (the event did not take place in 2021 due to Corona), but was able to improve its time by a whopping 48 minutes in the current race. Second and third place went to teams from the Netherlands. A total of twelve out of 28 teams completed the entire route.

aCentauri: The Swiss and the big race

The aCentauri solar mobile © Gebrüder Weiss

The DACH region was also represented at the World Solar Challenge. This year’s participants include aCentauri from Switzerland, founded by students at ETH Zurich. aCentauri has developed its own solar mobile, which took part in the World Solar Challenge in Australia in October.

In this race, which takes place every two years, the participants had to cover the 3,000 kilometer route from Darwin across the Australian outback to Adelaide using solar power alone. In the end, aCentauri reached 12th place.

The candidate from Germany

The Covestro Adelie of Team Sonnenwagen Aachen © RWTH Aachen / FH Aachen

But aCentauri was not the only team from the DACH region taking part in the World Solar Challenge. Another participant came from Germany. The Sonnenwagen Aachen team, a spin-off from RWTH Aachen and FH Aachen, was also at the start.

His solar car, the Covestro Adelie, has a special design: It is modeled on the Adelie penguin, one of the most aerodynamic animals in the world. The vehicle should therefore be particularly energy efficient and powerful. Unfortunately, the team, like 15 other participants, was unable to complete the race, but still ended up in 13th place in the rankings.

1,000 kilometers without a charging stop

The Solar Car “Stella Terra” of the Solar-Team Eindhoven © STE / Bart Van Overbeeke

The solar car scene is also not lacking in new, impressive milestones. The Eindhoven solar team from the Technical University of the same name in the Netherlands managed to drive 1,000 kilometers in their solar car in October in the Sahara without stopping to charge.

A car designed by students at the University of Eindhoven that is powered entirely by solar cells has driven across Morocco to the Sahara. On sunny days it has a range of over 1,000 kilometers. It is probably the world‘s first solar-powered off-road vehicle, which the Eindhoven team recently sent into the desert. In order to be able to master the complicated off-road conditions, the students created a design that is unique in the EV segment. The result is a vehicle that weighs just 1,200 kilograms. The team calls the car “Stella Terra”.

The team was able to achieve this weight primarily by not using a large battery. Instead, highly efficient solar cells are used to charge the vehicle while driving. The Stella Terra drove from the northern coast of Morocco to the Sahara desert without even stopping at a charging station. The efficiency of the solar cells even surprised its builders.

Share this: Facebook

X

