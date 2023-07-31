The short message service fights against the loss of meaning

The renaming of the news service to X upset many users. While Elon Musk dreams of the “everything app”, competitors are positioning themselves.

The controversial logo of X, as the short message service Twitter now calls itself, on the roof of the headquarters in San Francisco.

Carlos Barria / Reuters

Anyway. The Twitter press office no longer sends “poop” emojis, small dog poop symbols. Instead, journalists now receive an automated confirmation of receipt upon request: “We’ll get back to you soon.” An answer is unlikely. The social network’s chief communicator remains its owner: Elon Musk.

