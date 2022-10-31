Thanks to the emergence of innovative technologies and the evolution of GPU computing power, many films, commercials, MVs and other films have been produced using various virtual technologies. In addition to avoiding the influence of weather, environment and other factors, it also helps to save film production costs. It is also richer and more flexible. However, the cumbersome pre-shooting communication and the complex post-production process have left a major problem in the film and television industry that has not yet been solved.

In order to create a new generation of virtual shooting process and make the video production process easier and more efficient, we specialize in TV commercials, MV video shooting, the sun never escapes, and Cothink Marketing is currently working with Leadtek Technology to conceive the use of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise collaboration The platform looks forward to helping Taiwan’s film and television industry move towards a new realm of digital virtual production.

Although the proportion of current TV commercials and MVs being shot in virtual studios is getting higher and higher, Sun Weiqiang, CEO of Sunshine, still thinks that the post-production process is very cumbersome. Zhu Yunuo, the marketing director of Wosi, added that the communication before the shooting of traditional TV commercials and MVs is almost always discussed in paper form, and it is difficult to accurately coordinate the ideas of all parties.

Breaking the traditional filmmaking model，with the help of NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise

He has a lot of achievements in film production planning, budget planning, shooting and production, etc., and spans the fields of TVCF/MV/corporate image/short films. The recent well-known representative work is the OneBoy brand series of TV commercials. In addition to being affirmed by the owners, the audience also Impressed. Cowin Marketing, who also participated in the production of OneBoy TV commercials, is engaged in the planning and execution of brand marketing and online marketing, as well as video production.

Two companies with many years of experience in the film and television industry believe that the current traditional film production process has a lot to be improved. Taking the scenes, roles, and plot communication before filming as an example, the current multi-party meetings are all verbally stated. Opinions, at most simple paper descriptions, can easily lead to different perceptions in the concept of images. Therefore, the two companies have always wanted to promote virtual production technology, change the film production ecology through digital tools, improve film shooting efficiency, and make funds more efficient.

Director Zhu Yunuo gave an example. If a client wants to add a big tree to the set, the director, filming crew, art crew, etc., have different definitions of the size of the tree, and it will take a lot of time just to confirm the exchange. In addition, it is also difficult to estimate the scope of the scene set up. In order to avoid affecting the shooting, the set team usually estimates the budget that can produce the largest scene. However, during the actual shooting, the lens selection may only be concentrated in a certain area, which is invisible. It wastes a lot of costs and does not meet the current environmental awareness.

In addition to the communication problems in the early stage, the advertising shooting often needs to consider the limited time of the actors, and they will shoot in a virtual studio, and then complete the post-production work through 3D technology. However, asking the client and the director to confirm whether there is any need for modification is another challenging and lengthy process.

“Because the video files are very large, just uploading and downloading the files will waste a lot of time. Secondly, after the client or director has finished watching the film and put forward correction suggestions, even if the animation team completes the modification work the next day, they will reply to the client for confirmation. , the overall time has taken more than 3 days.” CEO Sun Weiqiang explained: “If the customer has other corrections, the entire correction process has to be repeated again, so the post-production process of the film is very long, so we have always had The idea of ​​wanting to change.”

▲NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise demonstrates powerful real-time collaboration capabilities. Even if the teams are in different places, they can immediately complete the modification projects instructed by customers. (Source: Science and Technology News)

“By chance, I learned that Leadtek Technology has the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise collaboration platform, and found that this is the virtual production tool we have been looking for for a long time.” said Zhu Yunuo, Marketing Director of Wosi, “It allows the post-production team to follow the instructions online. Quick corrections are required by customers, which is a good helper for shortening the post-production work.” At present, colleagues such as Sunshine and Cothink Marketing are in-depth research on various module functions, and hope that they can be used in suitable projects in the future.

Best Collaboration and Simulation Platform，drastically shortened 3D production time

With the maturity of various 3D production software technologies and the rise of computer computing efficiency, 3D production has become a modern process in various industries, and it also tests the team’s collaborative design capabilities. The epidemic has forced the advent of the era of remote work. In the process of virtual production, multiple sets of software tools are often required to collaborate. The different file formats make virtual collaboration difficult, and the pain of virtual collaboration has surfaced. A collaboration and simulation platform that can effectively connect dispersed and independently operating teams to create a harmonious and more efficient work environment when using different common tools across groups.

The CEO of Sun Bufu Sun, who is well versed in 3D tools, said that different tools have their own characteristics. In the virtual production process, it is inevitable to use multiple sets of software together, which extends the problem of different file formats. almost impossible. However, after contacting the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise collaboration and simulation platform, since it supports various mainstream 3D tools on the market, and allows cross-group members to edit the same screen on the same platform, with a workstation that uses NVIDIA RTX series professional graphics cards in the background, it can be calculated Graph work can be done in minutes. In other words, during the online meeting, we can respond immediately according to the opinions of the director and the client, which can avoid the lengthy communication and correction process in the past, and it is estimated that at least 50% of the time can be saved.

Omniverse Machinima Powerful，is to make Motion Board（dynamic script)best platform

In addition to the powerful collaboration functions, the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise collaboration and simulation platform also has a built-in Omniverse Machinima beta version with numerous modules, functions, databases, etc., allowing technical artists, content creators, professionals, etc., to use high Realistic rendering techniques and tools to quickly create movie or game-quality images. Among them, the motion capture function uses the new artificial intelligence gesture prediction function supported by the NVIDIA Maxine AR SDK. The design team only needs to use a mobile device or a web camera to capture human movements, so that 3D animated characters can simulate human movements.

▲ The Machinima module in NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise can track human movements in real time, allowing the drawn 3D puppets on the screen to simulate human body movements. (Source: Science and Technology News)

In addition, the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise collaboration and simulation platform also has a built-in NVIDIA MDL material library, which makes the surfaces, materials, and materials of each character or scenery come to life. With the multi-GPU support Omniverse RTX renderer, it can help Developers present more realistic scenarios, and do it faster and easier than ever.

“The powerful Omniverse Machinima allows us to produce Motion Boards with the lowest cost and time, and improve the communication effect before film production.” Director Zhu of I Think Marketing said that this part alone is a very big milestone. Before filming, actors can get the reference of the demonstration film, which helps to shorten the time required for the integration of the filming site, which is a major milestone in virtual filming.

▲use Omniverse Machinima module making Motion Board，In addition to reducing time and cost, it also allows actors to shorten the amount of time it takes for the filming scene to integrate into the situation. (Source: Leadtek Technology)

It used to take about 4 people a week to make a 3-4 minute demonstration video. CEO Sun Weiqiang said, “After we switched to the Omniverse Machinima module, the same content can be completed in just one day, which saves time and cost is amazing. It is a very good entry point to start virtual production.”

Leadtek, a long-term NVIDIA partner, exclusively provides the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise experience platform. Leadtek has carefully pre-installed the NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise software and related design software. Enterprises can remotely operate the “Leadtek NVIDIA Omniverse Enterprise collaborative design experience” built by Leadtek without downloading, installing and setting. Platform” to experience end-to-end 3D design collaboration and simulation workflows effortlessly and effortlessly on WinFast GPU servers powered by NVIDIA-certified systems and loaded with NVIDIA RTX professional graphics cards.

(Source of the first image: Science and Technology News)