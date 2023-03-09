The Restrict Act kicks off the TikTok ban. The last hope for the Chinese video app remains Europe.

There is unusual unity in the US Congress: the popular Chinese social media app must be banned. It poses a threat to national security. A cross-party law was drafted and presented within a few days. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the White House welcomes the bill introduced by Democratic Senator Mark Warner and Republican John Thune. Expanding the powers of the US Department of Commerce would pave the way for a nationwide ban.

TikTok sharply criticizes the so-called Restrict Act (Risk Information and Communications Technology Act). Such an effect would result in an “export ban on American culture and values,” says a company spokesman. In both the US and Europe, TikTok is now responding to growing pressure with initiatives to change lawmakers’ minds. Close cooperation with US cloud specialists Oracle and local data centers is planned. In addition, an independent company is to be used to monitor data protection. TikTok wants to invest several billion dollars this year. But the prospect of success is dwindling.