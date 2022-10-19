Home Technology The Sims 4 is free to play on all platforms starting today, and more expansions will continue in 2023 | 4Gamers
Free! “The Sims 4” (The Sims 4) is open to all players for free from now on, including EA’s own Origin, plus Staem, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, free download and play on all platforms from computer to console.

The news comes from EA’s “Behind The Sims Summit” live event, in addition to “The Sims 4” free, the new work “The Sims: Project Rene” was announced at the same time.

While the basics of The Sims 4 are free to play, EA has also expressed a desire for more content, including two expansions in 2023, plus more expansion packs, kits, and free updates.

Meanwhile, The Sims 4, The Sims FreePlay, and The Sims Mobile all offer celebratory bonuses, including various tattoos to adorn your Sims, and a special cone ceiling fan, all free and already available Open in game.

Modding management platform Overwolf joins

At the same time, “The Sims 4” will cooperate with Overwolf, a mod production management platform, and more specific cooperation content will be made public in the next 6 months.

Behind The Sims Suumit Live Event Full VOD

