“The Sims 4” (The Sims 4) can now “tease” babies, and in the latest “Growing Together” expansion pack update, players can customize and find more parenting fun in the game. It’s just very EA that many players saw that their babies in the game seemed to have a little genetic bug on the day of the revision.

According to overseas forums, many players reported that after the revision of the “Road to Growth” expansion, the babies in the game turned into long-legged and slender people like a genetic mutation. appears in .

by u/KajdaSrajda in thesims

Ah, yes. Infants

by u/Clarizsan in thesims

The same bug report also appeared on the EA issue report forum. It seems that as long as the character interacts with the baby, and if the action is only used for facial expressions between adults, the baby will appear as a long-legged and thin person. .

According to experience, this kind of error that is easy to appear should be found out through QA testing. It is not yet known when the EA team will fix it. I believe it will be resolved as soon as the players report it. After all, babies are the subject of this expansion.

So… infants is going well…

by u/Elegant-Future-4034 in thesims

In the past, “The Sims 4” had babies, but they couldn’t interact with them. With the addition of new expansion packs, EA hopes that players can enjoy the new content of “babies”, such as customizing the baby’s appearance and creating a baby in their dreams. Discover new ways to play and care for babies in the perfect nursery, with 18 baby quirks and new “baby” milestones that give them new abilities.

“The Sims 4” new expansion pack “Growing Road” has been updated on March 16.