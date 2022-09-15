Home Technology The Sims 4 will be free-to-play starting next month – Engadget
Technology

The Sims 4 will be free-to-play starting next month – Engadget

by admin
The Sims 4 will be free-to-play starting next month – Engadget

EA

The 8-year-old classic, The Sims 4, will transition to free-to-play starting October 18th. Multiple platforms including PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X will provide free version downloads, but this is limited to the game itself, and all DLCs are still paid. If you’ve already purchased the game, or purchased it before October 17th, EA will include a Desert Luxe Kit DLC featuring desert-inspired furniture from the American Southwest as compensation.

The Sims 4 has launched 12 major expansions and countless content packs to date, many of which have changed the game experience to a large extent, introducing many additional mechanics to The Sims 4. Therefore, it is not difficult to imagine that for EA, instead of earning this little money from the body of “The Sims 4”, it is better to introduce more people into the world of “The Sims 4”, and then rely on selling expansions to make money.

As for where The Sims will go in the future, EA said that development studio Maxis will continue to develop novel and meaningful game experiences, bringing more expansions and content packs in the foreseeable future. The two will also host an online livestream on October 18 to share the next steps for The Sims.

See also  Motorola Edge 30, three new smartphones and a partnership with Pantone

You may also like

We need mandatory cybersecurity courses for those in...

A real medium acts as an adviser to...

From Obama to the Mite. All political accounts...

Royal Phishing, ruthless cybercriminals ready to exploit the...

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII – Reunion Coming...

From black to white: Disney’s new little mermaid...

Didi Kong and Pauline to join Mario Strikers:...

The function to help parents “supervise” their children...

Here comes Sky Glass, the TV that revolutionizes...

Rumor: Phil Spencer will be at Tokyo Game...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy