The single eve of Black Friday in Spain sells more PS5 than ever since its release

The video game industry in Spain is experiencing a consumer frenzy in the days leading up to Black Friday. Console manufacturers and video game distributors have been gearing up for the holiday season by offering promotions and clearing out stock. According to sales figures from week 46, from November 13 to 19, several games and consoles have been selling like hotcakes.

Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo Switch was the top-selling game of the week, with almost 23,000 copies sold. This is a particularly impressive feat considering the hybrid version of the game was released nine months after the original, and only recently received promotional support. Another notable release was Super Mario RPG for Switch, which sold 9,500 copies despite not being affected by seasonal promotions.

Persona 5 Tactica, a new installment in the Persona series, had a decent launch, with about 1,300 copies purchased for the Nintendo Switch. The pre-Black Friday offers also saw popular titles like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Gran Turismo 7 make a comeback.

In terms of hardware sales, the PlayStation 5 has reached a significant milestone in Spain, with over one million consoles sold. Sony sold 32,000 units of the PS5 during the week, reaching seven figures on its third anniversary. The Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series also saw decent sales, with 6,000 and 2,000 units sold, respectively. The PlayStation Portal made a promising debut with 5,700 units sold, although the future of the PS VR2 remains uncertain after a rocky start.

