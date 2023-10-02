The Skebby platform presents the landing page service

Skebby.it launches a landing page service, which allows you to create a mobile and responsive landing page quickly and without technical skills. When talking about mobile marketing you can’t help but consider the advantages that SMS offers in the business sector and which is allowing them to experience a second youth. And this is thanks to reading rates above 93%, the possibility of reaching all cell phones – and not just smartphones – and the less invasive nature of the private sphere compared to instant messaging. At the same time, however, the textual limits and number of characters available in SMS cannot be ignored. This can sometimes make it difficult to communicate information completely.

More flexibility

In light of this, Skebby.it offers the possibility of creating a landing page, which can be linked in the SMS message, enriching it with further information. In particular, in the case of promotional campaigns, launches of new products and services, opening of new offices, competitions and in all those circumstances in which it may be useful to add photos, maps, videos or other things. The possibility of inserting the link to a mobile landing page allows you to make the SMS an even more effective and flexible tool.

The Skebby.it platform

Domitilla Cortelletti, Marketing Manager of Skebby.it

With our Landing Page service you can use a practical drag & drop editor to create mobile and responsive landing pages in just a few minutes. Possibly also making use of the available templates, which can be customized in a simple and intuitive way. Just to give an idea of ​​how broad the opportunities available to you can be using this tool, we highlight the ‘scratchpad’ function. Functionality that allows you to insert a real ‘scratch & win’ into the landing page. While the ‘countdown’ function is an eye-catching ‘countdown’. These are just two of the many ready-made tools capable of giving a further boost to engagement.