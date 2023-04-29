The ski game “Grand Mountain Adventure+” is launched on Apple Arcade, and you can freely explore “Grand Mountain Adventure+” at the ski resort

The new smartphone game “Grand Mountain Adventure+” launched by Toppluva AB is available on Apple Arcade today. This is an open world skiing game. Players will be able to explore vast mountains and ski resorts during this skiing adventure, and go wherever they want freely. There is an option to land on the biggest cliffs, free glide down the steep slopes, and enjoy the sheer joy of skiing.

According to the official statement, this work contains 11 huge open world mountains for players to explore freely. More than 200 different challenges are waiting for players to discover and master, including Super G, Slopestyle, Freeride and Big Air waiting for players to challenge, and support via WiFi Multiplayer.