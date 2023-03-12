Barbarian Massacre The new horror survival work “Sinister” has been well received since its early access, and until the official version is released, the game will continue to add new content. Just today (11), Endnight Games finally fixed the player community discussion The bug with the highest frequency, Kevin finally understands that he can’t cut down the tree house, it should be.

According to the official announcement, in today’s small update, various behavior patterns of Kevin cutting down tree houses have been corrected, but it is also emphasized in brackets that Kevin may still do this to “old buildings”. In other words, after the update, you The tree house built may be spared.

In addition to Kevin’s issue, today’s update also fixes an issue where homeowners interacting with furniture could cause multiplayer crashes, anyway, this game is still in early access, and bugs are always inevitable.

However, earlier this week, “Sinister” received a major Patch 01 update, adding a lot of content and bug fixes, the most important of which is the addition of a mini-boss boss battle in the food shelter, so if New players who want to enter the shelter may have to prepare weapons.

At the same time, some building options have been added to the game, such as fortifications, some new props such as binoculars, as well as the performance of many action animations, and the behavior improvement of NPCs and cannibals.

Of course, don’t forget that no matter how many revisions there are, this game is still an early access version, and it may be several years before the official version, even though the current content makes many players think that the story is too short, and they like survivors who build houses on isolated islands Still find my own fun.

In addition, the method of copying logs is said to be fixed, but players will always have new ways to copy logs.

The non-scary open world multiplayer survival game “Sinister Child” has been released on the Steam platform for early access on February 24, and the price is NT$488.

