The numbers of the annual analysis by Terna, the company that manages the national energy transmission grid, tell us that in 2022 Italians consumed less electricity than in 2021. The industrial consumption index of “energy-hungry” companies is also down, in contraction of 5.4% year on year. In February 2023, electricity demand in Italy amounted to a total of 25.1 billion kWh, a value down by 2.2% compared to 12 months ago.

Why today we consume better (and less)

Do we consume less? We certainly consume “better”. Part of this optimization may depend on the growth of the smart home market in our country, i.e. those hi-tech devices that allow remote, intelligent management of our impact on the planet and, consequently, the translation into bills of costs to bear.

A research by the Observatories of the Milan Polytechnic analyzed the sector, noting how, in 2022, the Smart Home segment achieved a +18% compared to 2021, reaching 770 million euros. A higher growth rate than that of other European countries, higher than Spain (+10%, 530 million euros), the United Kingdom (4 billion euros, +4.1%), France (1.3 billion, + 2%), and Germany (-5%, 3.7 billion).

The increase in the cost of energy has prompted Italians to pay greater attention to energy saving: so much so that the use of connected devices can lead to an average reduction in the price of heating by 23% and that relating to electricity by 20%, which is equivalent to around 330 euros a year for a two-room apartment of 70 m2 and up to 460 euros for a three-room apartment of 110 m2.

The thermostat as a key to the smart home

The key device to enter the world of the smart home, which almost everyone can adopt due to its ease of installation and compatibility, is the thermostat. There aren’t many around, demonstrating the specialization that companies must put in place to offer quality products that are really useful. The main brand is Nest, long since absorbed by Google, one of the first to bet on remote home heating control. The Nest Learning Thermostat (249 euros), as the name itself indicates, offers the possibility of letting the gadget learn, on its own, the habits of activating the radiators at home, to create a smart program dedicated to reducing consumption.