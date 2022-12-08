In a year stingy with technological revolutions, the narrative is changing in the world of smartphones. By now everyone has a phone in their pocket, and there are fewer and fewer reasons to replace it, so much so that 29% have been using the same one for over three years. Not even 5G has been, so far, a sufficient reason to push for mass purchases, above all due to the lack of applications and services that really exploit its characteristics. Anyone who changed their phone in 2022 most likely bought a 5G-compatible model, but they almost never did because that was what they were looking for.

So the real news isn’t in the phone or networks, but in new ways to get more out of the devices we already have. For example by placing them at the center of an ecosystem that includes computers, tablets, TVs and other connected devices. Samsung is in the front row, for the variety of compatible products, but the magic word of this 2022 has enchanted everyone, from Realme to Huawei, from Honor to Motorola. Even Apple, which was the first to understand the value of the ecosystem, has made progress, for example by transforming the iPhone into a high-resolution camera for those with a Mac, or by offering content and services that can be used with different devices, such as Fitness Plus and Apple TV Plus.

From Cupertino, once again, some signs have come of how smartphones could change in the future. Of the iPhone 14, the improvement in the photographic sector will not be mentioned, with the Pro going from 12 to 48 MP, but rather the possibility of sending messages in the event of road accidents and emergency connectivity via satellite. Today, Apple is not just a telephone, however advanced: it is a device that can save the life of those who use it, and here the change in narrative is evident.

In the Android world, however, Samsung promises updates to the operating system for the next four years (Google stops at three for the Pixel) and security updates for five. After years of phones being launched with great fanfare and soon abandoned to their fate, this too is good news.

In the end, the most important lesson of 2022 is that smartphones as we know them are not going to change much in the near future. Sure, they’ll still have faster processors and more advanced cameras, but a revolution in form or function doesn’t seem around the corner. Despite the industry’s efforts, it won’t even come from foldable phones, a niche occupied almost entirely by Samsung with Z Flip and Z Fold, which is now also being overlooked by Motorola and – soon – Oppo.

More than adding, innovation should perhaps be sought in the courage to remove. The Sim card, for example: born in 1991, for operators it remains an important source of income and a way to tie customers to themselves. Today it no longer has a reason to exist, because the eSim is more practical and more flexible, so Apple has begun to break the chains, which has eliminated the slot for the Sim card on the iPhone 14 destined for the American market. And next year other producers will do the same, hopefully not only in the USA.