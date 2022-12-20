September 2022. Ukrainian troops are engaged on the southern front. Just in the days of maximum war effort, in the hours of the reconquest of Kupiansk, Artemisia and Vasylenkovo, a group of computer scientists completes the tests of what is now defined by the army leaders as one of the most powerful weapons to repel the Russian invasion. A software. Delta.

Delta is a program kept secret until last October when Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Innovation, revealed its existence to the Tide Sprint, a NATO event. Fedorov was videolinked and images of him were being projected onto a screen in Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States. In front of him is a group of experts, developers, scientists from over 30 NATO countries who exchange experiences, information and opportunities every year to bring the military progress of the Atlantic Alliance into dialogue with technological progress.

Fedorov: “Our technology lets us know the enemy better than we imagine”

Fedorov a few hours later publishes a post on Facebook. He writes: “Our military progress was discussed at a NATO event. Thanks to technology, our army knows its enemy much better than he can imagine. For example, we developed the Delta platform. We created it at the Center for Innovation and Development of Defense Technologies according to NATO standards”.

Then, an explanation of what the software will soon allow to do: “Delta provides comprehensive understanding of the battlefield in real time, integrating enemy information from a variety of sensors and sources, including digital map intelligence” . And again: “Situation awareness tools, data processing centers, instant communication on the battlefield, cloud environments and the massive use of flocks of drones are what will characterize the military of the future. Today Ukraine represents the trend of military industry for the whole world”.

What is Delta and how does it work?

Delta is a package developed by Ukrainian programmers. Its greatest utility for the military is that it can give the armed forces the ability to see the battlefield more clearly and thus predict the moves of enemy forces to strike them faster and more effectively.

The images that come to us from the front tell of a classic war. With tanks, mortars, trenches. Kinetic warfare at its finest. It is striking that behind the advance of troops, or their retreat, there may be the help of a computer. At the beginning of the conflict, hacker groups from the Anonymous collective had hinted that the war could also be fought (and won) in cyberspace. It soon became clear that this was not the case. That there would be a long-lasting victory of the war waged. Of kinetics, in fact.

Delta is like turning the light on the ‘invisible’ part of war back on for a moment. Which is fought on monitors. The Guardian reported on one of the military centers where Delta works. A dozen screens represent the map of the country. Focus on the battlefield. One click of a military opens a map that fills with orange diamond icons. These are the positions of the Russian deployments.

Data collected in the field and displayed on monitors

Those diamonds are the graphical representation of the data collected on the battlefield and indicate what tanks, artillery, unspecified details on the units involved, information gathered from witnesses. But mostly from social media and satellites. A developer from the Ukrainian army talks about the program and explains: “The biggest difference between us and the Russian army is the horizontal ties between different units. We are winning because we Ukrainians naturally communicate horizontally.” His name is Vitalii. The surname is not disclosed.

And it seems to suggest that the secret of good use of that software is the natural Ukrainian predisposition to do without the most excessive rigidities of hierarchies. A different cultural approach, as one of his colleagues, Shlomo, seems to suggest. “A small Soviet army cannot win against a large Soviet army. We have to evolve. We have to be smarter”. And again: “The main task of the war for Ukraine now is to transform itself from a Soviet army into a NATO one. We need to change the army to a horizontal one.”

“Our weapons are computers. Our bullets are information”

Delta is employed. The software seems to work. Moscow tried various ways to hack it (at the beginning of November a group of Russian hackers said they had succeeded, but the news turned out to be false). Either way, it’s a first step. Next is the creation of military Istar (an acronym that stands for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance), a headquarters and a brigade.

A secret digital intelligence service in the field. Shlomo explains to the Guardian that integrating battlefield intelligence across the military through Delta is a race Ukraine must win. “This is the great story we are writing that will change warfare. Our weapons are computers. Our bullets are information.”

Twitter: @arcamasilum